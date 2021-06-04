Fury and upset over 'flawed' mother and baby homes report 

Survivors, politicians, and historians have rejected the "flawed" and "inaccurate" Mother and Baby Homes Commission report and have called on the Government to immediately repudiate it.

The children's minister has written to the Mother and Baby Home Commission members pleading with them to "act in a compassionate way" and to come before an Oireachtas committee to publicly answer questions on their report.

Survivors have been left devastated as they feel their experiences have again been airbrushed out of history after commission member Professor Mary Daly revealed that testimony provided by 550 people was discounted as it did not "meet robust legal standards of evidence" needed to be included in the main report.

Prof Daly also said these personal accounts were not integrated into the main report as it would have taken "hundreds of hours of cross checking, re-reading, against the other evidence available from registers and so on”.

However, furious campaigners have pointed to the fact that €11.5m of the commission's budget went unspent and said this could have been used to fully analyse the witness testimony provided to the confidential committee.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said Prof Daly's remarks have caused "huge upset" to survivors and it would now be "appropriate" for the three commission members to come before the Oireachtas children's committee.

However, there are significant fears that the commission, which was wound up in February, will yet again snub requests to attend the committee as they did earlier this year when it emerged that the recordings of survivor testimony had been destroyed.

One senior source said "the situation is much more serious now" as it is unclear as to what if any action can be taken if the commission members refuse to engage with the Oireachtas committee.

Mother and Baby home survivor Ann O'Gorman at the Virgin Mary shrine at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home. Picture Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

In an open letter, a group of more than 150 leading academics have joined survivors in dismissing the final report, claiming "best professional and ethical practice were not followed".

The group said Prof Daly's remarks revealed "what we had suspected" that the commission "made no attempt to adopt a survivor-centred approach to historical research and that the history was written without consulting survivors' testimony".

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr O'Gorman criticised Prof Daly's decision to speak to an Oxford University academic event.

"I think the forum that was picked for the first public remarks about this was inappropriate. It added to the upset of survivors."

"I'd hope they'd see the need for them to provide answers on such a critical issue that is so inherent to the experience of, initially the 550 people who gave evidence before the commission, but the wider survivor experience as well."

Mr O'Gorman said he had only learned of the remarks made by Prof Daly through media reports and said his officials did not attend the online conference as "we didn't think we could get access".

The minister dismissed calls to repudiate the final report, which runs to almost 3,000 pages, as he said this forms the basis of the redress scheme currently being developed.

But he added: "I've always said that I found a mismatch between what was said at the confidential committee, particularly the finding on, let's say, something like forced adoption, I've always said I found that hard to reconcile."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have both said the commission should now come before the Oireachtas Committee to clarify its treatment of survivor testimony.

“I can see no excuse now, and certainly no valid reason for the commission members not to be willing to do that," Mr Varakar told the Dáil.

He was responding to Labour leader Alan Kelly who said the report is “fundamentally flawed” as evidence given by so many women who went through trauma was not used.