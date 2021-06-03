HSE to continue using AstraZeneca for second doses

Decision not to mix jabs follows new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee
Public Health Nurse Deirdre Murphy with a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU, Dublin. File picture: Brian Lawless

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 18:38
Niamh Griffin

People who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose will not be given a different vaccine for their second dose, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.

The decision not to mix vaccines follows new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

“No [change], that hasn’t been a recommendation from Niac," Mr Reid said. "

And it hasn’t been a recommendation from the chief medical officer to ourselves. So we will continue with the second dose of AstraZeneca." 

This decision affects people aged 60 to 69, at least 150,000 healthcare workers, and thousands with serious conditions including transplant and cancer patients in group four on the priority list. 

On the spacing between the AstraZeneca doses and calls for it to be shortened, the HSE's chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, said it has already started adjusting the gap between doses downwards from 16 weeks in some groups to 12.

The longer gap of 16 weeks had been based on advice from Niac to allow time for evidence around safety to be reviewed. 

That was recently cut to 12 weeks, and new advice on Wednesday from Niac indicated eight weeks is now acceptable.

“The exact working of the letter we received outlined the Niac documentation and justification; obviously their fear of the B.1.617.2 or Delta variant,” said Dr Henry, adding that the HSE is assessing decisions around supply and logistics at present. 

Mr Reid said there are “obvious benefits” to decreasing the gap and the HSE is in talks with AstraZeneca to confirm supplies.

The Irish Pharmacy Union said: “Many of our members who received the AstraZeneca vaccine have gone well beyond the recommended 12 week dosing schedule and are in the dark about when they will get their second dose.”

The HSE chief executive also confirmed almost 2.9m vaccines have been given in Ireland with one quarter of the adult population now fully protected.

He also said he understands the public’s frustration with the lack of published data, but vaccinations continue at 38 mass centres. 

GPs have now given 1.27m doses.

This week, he estimates between 280,000 and 300,000 vaccines will be given. 

Next week’s target is currently 250,000 to 270,000 doses.

Looking at the Covid-19 landscape, Dr Henry said while cases remain steadily high in Ireland, the level of harm is now low.

There were 84 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, including 30 in ICU yesterday.

New data shows 38.6% of sequenced cases in the UK are now of the Delta variant first identified in India, he said. There were 115 cases in Ireland up to Wednesday, up from 97 last week.

Testing during Mandatory Hotel Quarantine has found 234 cases of the Covid-19.

Covid-19 immunity lasts nine months after infection, Hiqa advises

#covid-19 vaccine organisation: hse organisation: astrazeneca
