Councils to help public 'spend a penny' in a summer outdoors

Dublin is getting 150 new public toilets and dozens are being installed at beaches in Cork this bank holiday weekend as the country finally gears up for a summer outdoors.

As restaurants prepare to reopen for outdoor dining next week, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, announced that 150 portaloo toilets, 54 large eurobins, and 80 barrel bins will be provided across the capital this weekend with a specific focus on high footfall areas.

In Cork, new supervised public toilets will open in the North Main St shopping centre from Saturday, with all-day security and cleaning services in place, while toilets in City Hall’s civic offices on Anglesea St will also open to the public.

Street cleaning crews will be on duty from 7am to 10pm across the weekend, with increased frequency of bin cleaning and collection.

Cork City Council’s director of operations, David Joyce, said the city has no plans to fence off or restrict access to any area of public open space and he encouraged people to enjoy the spaces responsibly.

However, the Port of Cork has fenced off parts of its city centre quays and advised people not to congregate in what are 24/7 working port areas.

Motorists who park illegally on the port’s quays could have their vehicle clamped and face €120 release fee.

Cork County Council plans to install 16 portaloos at Crosshaven, Myrtleville, Church Bay, Fountainstown, Roberts Cove, at the Kilnagleary and Robert’s Bridge car parks, and at the People’s Park in Carrigaline, for 13 weeks until August.

Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien said his department is providing funding to local authorities to provide the infrastructure and facilities required to ensure the safe enjoyment of our public spaces.

However, Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19, warned that the virus can spread even in outdoor settings.

While the risks are much lower outdoors, he said standing close to somebody "who's got a lot of virus" can result in transmission.