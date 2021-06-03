Varadkar accuses Sinn Féin of 'living on another planet' over social home delivery 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has accused Sinn Féin TDs of “living on another planet” during a heated clash in the Dáil over the delivery of social and affordable homes.

Rejecting accusations from Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin that not one social home has been built, Mr Varadkar said one third of all homes built this year will be social and affordable homes.

Mr Varadkar accused Mr Ó Broin of peddling “populist nonsense” in relation to delivery.

“What planet are you living on? All we hear from Sinn Féin is populist nonsense,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said funding for social housing has increased ten-fold.

Since 2016 there has also been a ten-fold increase in the delivery of social housing to more than 6,000 in 2020. The target is to deliver 20,000 social homes this year.

Citing a new ESRI report which called for a significant increase in borrowing to fund the development of housing, Mr Ó Broin said: “Shame on you, Tánaiste.

“This is no laughing matter. You are in power 10 years and not one social home built. The policy is all about big developers and big investment funds. You come in and smirk about the advice. You are in charge.”

Mr Ó Broin said there is only €160m extra in capital spend for this year; €124m to deliver an additional 593 social homes and a paltry €35m to deliver just over 400 affordable cost-rental homes.

“I said at the time and will do so again: That budget was underwhelming, unclear, and wholly inadequate,” he said.

Fine Gael, the Tánaiste's party, has been in Government for 10 years and during that period not a single affordable home to rent or buy has been delivered by any central Government scheme, he said.

“This will be the first year of ten years of Fine Gael Government where some affordable homes will be delivered, but how many?

"There will be only 90 affordable homes to purchase and just 440 affordable cost-rental homes for renters,” he told the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar retorted by saying: “Mr Ó Broin must interrupt me because the truth hurts. The party's populist nonsense, which it continues to promote in Ireland, is about abolishing taxes while making massive spending increases.

“To again turn the deputy's words back to him, what planet is he living on? All we ever hear from Sinn Féin is pure populism. Everything should be free; free housing, free education, and free healthcare, but at the same time, it will abolish all taxes as well. There shall be no carbon taxes or local property tax.”

If it had been possible to build homes, the party would have done it in Northern Ireland over the past 20 years but it has not, Mr Varadkar said of Sinn Féin’s record in government in the North.

“The party's record on housing there is absolutely appalling,” he barbed.

Read More €558m per year being spent by State on HAP scheme





