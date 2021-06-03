Government to fund catch-up for education missed during school closure

A funding package to help make up for the impact of the pandemic on young people’s education is currently in the works.

While much of the programme has yet to be finalised, it will cover both primary and secondary schools, and will be issued during the first term of the coming school year.

An official announcement with the finer details of the plan is expected in the coming weeks.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, confirmed on Thursday that she is currently looking at ways to make up for the impact of two major school closures since the pandemic first hit last year.

“There is a whole variety of areas we could look at in terms of additional supports to schools," she said.

“I am very keen that supports made available to schools would be to individualised schools, in other words that schools would have autonomy on how best to use the resources.”

It comes amidst controversy in England over its £1.4bn curriculum catch-up plan, which includes £1bn allocated for 100 million hours of tutoring.

The Education Policy Institute had previously forecasted that £13.5bn is needed to reverse the damage to pupils' education caused by the pandemic.

It has estimated that students on average in England missed 115 days in school due to closures, at a long-term economic cost of £100 billion.

Here, the budget on the package is currently being finalised, according to Ms Foley.

“We’re looking at every possible aspect and what would be the most beneficial to students. We’re looking at resourcing both primary and secondary, and by degrees.”

Speaking at the Department of Education, Ms Foley said she is conscious of the impact of school closures on students.

"I think the chief lesson we have learned is that children and young people are best served when they are actually in school. To a great extent that was largely achieved here in the education sector in Ireland. In the main because of the generosity and hard work of school communities we did manage to a large extent to keep our young people in schools.”