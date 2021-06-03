Oireachtas committee backs plan for free public transport by 2030

Free public transport, reviewing large road projects, and pushing cars out of city centres are all among the recommendations of an Oireachtas committee report on the transport sector.

The Joint Committee on the Environment and Climate Action has been looking at how Ireland can reduce transport emissions by 51% by the end of the decade.

Transport accounts for one-fifth of Ireland's total greenhouse gas emissions and massive changes will be needed to halve that by 2030.

The joint committee report recommends some radical changes including taking road space away from cars in cities and towns, with more space for sustainable transport.

It also says plans for large road projects need to be reviewed and potentially replaced with public transport projects instead.

Social Democrats Spokesperson on Climate and Biodiversity Jennifer Whitmore says the big focus needs to be on public transport.

"Transport emissions are actually up 136% since 1990 and that's compared to the average across Europe of 20% so this is obviously an area that we need to tackle and we need to tackle very quickly.

"There needs to be a cultural shift in how we deal with this and the Government must make sure that when they make the changes that the changes that people can actually engage with and that they can afford to make."

The report recommends clear targets for the reduction of cars on the road and suggests road user charges could be used to achieve this like a congestion charge.

The report said there is significant scope for people to share a fleet of cars, bikes or e-scooters, rather than owning them outright.

It calls for significant investment in public transport to give people options and asks the Government to cost making public transport free.

Immediate and significant levels of public transport should be created in rural Ireland while cycling superhighways are suggested for those living outside major cities.

The report calls for further incentives for bikes, e-bikes with a review of the grants for buying electric vehicles.

It suggests introducing secure, sheltered, overnight bike storage at every bus and rail station in the country.