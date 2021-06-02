Spate of jet ski incidents prompts joint appeal for responsibility from water safety groups

A surge of water safety incidents involving jet skis has led to a joint appeal for responsibility to be issued by multiple water safety agencies.

The joint appeal states jet ski users should be careful of their own safety as well as "respect the safety and wellbeing of other water users" and avoid "unnecessary encroachment" into swimming areas and other water group activities.

Open sea swimming has surged in popularity since the pandemic has begun. File picture.

The joint appeal comes as the coast guard responded to 18 incidents in April and May involving jet skis with 12 of these incidents related to complaints of encroachments into swimming areas.

These infringements into swimming areas resulted in a greater risk to members of the public and increased demands on search and rescue organisations, the statement said.

The five water safety organisations that have issued the appeal include:

Water Safety Ireland

Irish Sailing

Waterways Ireland

RNLI

Coast Guard

As well as issuing the joint appeal, the groups published a list of key safety measures for users of jet skis and other water craft.

These safety measures include:

Operate a personal watercraft near water users e.g. swimmers, divers, crafts such as angling boats, canoes, and sailing boats.

Cause a safety hazard by high-speed use

Create unnecessary noise and disturbance to other people or wildlife

Allow those under 16yrs of age to operate a personal watercraft

Drink and Drive

"Personal watercrafts are an enjoyable form of water-based activity," the statement said.

"Users must, however, in addition to their own safety, respect the safety and wellbeing of other water users and remain vigilant at all times to any unnecessary encroachment into other activities, particularly swimming areas."

Beach goers have also been warned about rising tides in recent weeks.

Throughout the pandemic, coastal areas and public amenities have enjoyed increased visits from the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions.

This has led to increased call outs from rescue services to help swimmers in distress in particular during public holidays.

Last month Water Safety Ireland, the RNLI, and Irish Sailing began a campaign for greater awareness to avoid a spike in call-outs for rescue services.

The organisations are calling on boaters to ensure that they have the necessary training and to take skills refresher classes, for coastal walkers to check tide times to avoid being cut off by rising waters and for swimmers to be aware that fatigue can set in quickly in cold water.

In an emergency, never hesitate to call 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.