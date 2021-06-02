'Each death a tragic loss of  life': 79 homeless deaths in 2020

Single people living in homelessness have a higher mortality rate than adults in homeless families, according to an interim report published today.

Of the 79 deaths reported to the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) last year, 21 were in long-term accommodation and six were in social tenancies, neither of which are classed as homeless accommodation by the Census.

According to a report by Dublin City Council, four deaths were not registered with the DRHE.

Of the remaining deaths reported to the executive, 47 were single people compared to just one adult in family homelessness.

Additional deaths expected

This number is up from 26 in 2019 with the report stating that as the number of single people experiencing homelessness rose by 315 year-on-year, additional deaths would be expected.

Three of the 47 were classed as sleeping rough while the remaining 44 were in some form of emergency accommodation.

The Interim Report on Mortality in Single Homeless Population 2020 found the average age of those who died was 43-46 years for men and 33 for women.

The mortality rate was found to be higher among men with 75% of the 44 deaths being men. This is likely because the general homeless population is predominantly male.

The report by Dr Austin O’Carroll showed the mortality rate among homeless people increases the longer they are in emergency accommodation.

The mortality rate rises significantly once a person has been in emergency accommodation for 18 months or more. 68% of single homeless deaths last year were among those in emergency accommodation for longer than 18 months.

Contributory factors for this could include the age profile of those who are long-term homeless and the effect of homelessness on health.

Social disadvantage and addiction

Dr O'Connor's report indicates the lower life-expectancy and higher mortality rates associated with social disadvantage and addiction are the primary reasons for the excess rate of mortality among people living in homelessness compared with the general population.

The mortality rates among women experiencing homelessness are 3-10 times higher than women who are not homeless. The rates are 6-10 times higher for homeless men compared to the general population.

The interim report will be finalised when death certificates and inquest reports can be reviewed once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Responding to the publication of the report, Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), was critical that the report only looks at the situation in Dublin saying the Housing Minister has previously indicated that a nationwide report would be undertaken.

"I believe the interim mortality report is premature considering it has not got all of the facts," said Mr Flynn.

The Minister must respond on the wider nationwide report as homelessness is a country wide problem and each death is the tragic loss of a human life.

He said the ongoing issues within homelessness related to mental and physical health need urgent intervention.

The report cited research that revealed one in four homeless people in Ireland had attempted suicide in their lifetime - one in 10 in the previous six months.

Interventions demonstrated to reduce the risk of suicide among the homeless population include provision of housing, access to mental health services and a trauma informed care approach.

Individual cases

While this report reviewed the total number of deaths among people experiencing homelessness, it did not delve into the detail of individual cases.

The ability to review individual cases to see if there were any potential interventions that could have prevented a death could help to inform, develop and improve services for homeless people, said Dr O'Connor.

He gives an example where two suspected overdose deaths in 2020 appear to have been clients who were rough sleeping at the time and had disengaged from opiate substitute treatment just six weeks prior to their death.

"This knowledge resulted in the service developing an outreach service to re-engage those who dropped out from treatment back into meet the clinicians," said Dr O'Connor.

"Reviews of deaths from overdose, suicide, preventable physical disease, the effects of addiction etc. can often help identify where services missed opportunities to intervene or where there were gaps in service provision."

The report also recommended housing first solutions and extending the overdose prevention programmes such as developing supervised injecting centres.

Following the publication of the report, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien will meet with Dr O'Connor on Thursday.