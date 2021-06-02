Covid-19 prevalence in Limerick is three times the national rate 

The prevalence of Covid-19 in Limerick is more than three times the national rate, but public health officials are optimistic that localised lockdown measures will not be required to contain the virus.

At a briefing today, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health at the HSE Mid-West, said there had been 740 cases reported in Limerick between May 16 and May 31.

The 14-day incidence rate is 376 cases per 100,000 population in Limerick, compared with 122 cases per 100,000 population nationally.

She said there have been multi-community outbreaks connected to house parties, indoor gathering, family and household events, workplace outbreaks and school outbreaks.

Dr Mannix also highlighted one school situation where 30 positive cases were connected to birthday parties and social mixing, and which resulted in 150 close contacts.

The vast majority of recent cases in the area were identified in people in their 40s, 30s and younger, she added.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has not come to the conclusion that localised lockdown measures will be required in Limerick.

“Some of the evidence we have from Dr Mannix is we are beginning to get control at a local level and we are optimistic that will play itself out but obviously people in Limerick and everywhere else need to be responsive to public health messages,” he said.

We don’t believe that we need to be, at this point in time, advising on local lockdown measures for Limerick.

Asked about large crowds of people socialising in Dublin city centre at the weekend, Dr Holohan said the scenes "were something to behold" and likened them to Jones' Road on an All-Ireland weekend.

He said he was not making a moral judgement but commenting from a public health point of view, and did not want the progress that had been made to be put at risk by "anticipatory behaviour".

Variant of concern

Separately, there have been 115 cases of the so-called Indian variant of concern - B1617.2 - recorded in the State, up from 97 last Friday.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, from the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said there remains concern around this variant, but that it appears the rate of increase in its incidence is decreasing.

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the Irish Epidemiological Advisory Modelling Group, said the current picture is “one of stability”.

The incidence rate is stable but high, he added, adding that there has been “a significant increase” in incidence among young adults aged between 19 to 24 years old over the past two weeks.

However, he said there are “early indications” that this incidence is stabilising or settling.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said that there have been 11 deaths related to Covid-19 since May 14 but that was likely to be a significant underestimate as a result of the HSE cyber attack.

Meanwhile, a further 407 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported to Nphet on Wednesday, with the 5-day moving average now being at 387 cases per day.

Some 81% of the cases reported over the past two weeks have been in people younger than 45, with 2% being in people aged over 65 and the median age being 24-years-old.