New Vatican document ‘very disappointing’, says campaigner

Veteran campaigner Marie Collins has expressed her disappointment at the changes to the Catholic Church’s penal code announced by the Vatican on Tuesday.

Pope Francis’ changes to the code mean bishops and religious superiors must take action against clerics who abuse minors and vulnerable adults. It makes clear they can be held responsible, and removed from office, for culpable negligence, and for failing to report or investigate sexual crimes.

The law also recognises that adults, not just minors, can be victimised by priests who abuse their authority, and decrees penalties for offending ‘laypeople’ in church offices.

Ms Collins, a survivor of Irish clerical abuse and advocate for those affected, told Newstalks’ Pat Kenny Show, it’s a “very disappointing document - no zero tolerance, no mandatory reporting."

Ms Collins said she had been hoping that the Church’s attitude that children and women were “temptresses” would be “dead and gone” but it was not, she said, and the Vatican was further behind than any other part of the Church.

Parts of the penal code “jumped out” at her, she added.

One was that clergy could be punished very severely if they did not report internally to the Church authorities, “but there was no mention whatsoever of them having to report to civil authorities so nothing has changed there sadly.

“The problem with it from my view is that there are lists of penalties for various infringements and offences, but nowhere does it say they will be applied or they must be applied.

“The one that really sticks with me is, as far as abusing a child is concerned, it says that a priest can be removed from office, he can be laicised, where the case calls for it, now that wording for me means that it will be left to a judgement call to the individual bishops, how they actually punish a priest, which means you don't have any consistency or standard across the Church.

"If you're leaving it up to the judgement of the individual bishops and that's where it's always been, there's no change, it depends on the goodwill of the bishop in the area of the priest.”

Ms Collins also took issue with a section which states that a penalty could be diminished if the offence occurred 'in the heat of passion' – “that really has no place in a document like this in my view.”

Caveats “litter” the document, she said.

“If you take the headlines out of it, it looks very good, it looks as if the Church is moving on, but when you read it in detail, it's not.”

