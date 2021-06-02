Vulnerable patients angered by delayed access to vaccines

Patients have expressed their dismay at continued delays in getting vaccines for a vulnerable group.

People in Group 7 suffer from a range of chronic conditions and are at high risk from the virus.

Aidan Casey, a 22-year-old student in Limerick, was added to this list by his consultant at University Hospital Galway. The consultant sent his name to a mass vaccination centre in March, but he is still waiting for an appointment.

Aidan also works in a busy petrol station in the city centre and is taking an immunosuppressant drug for Crohn's Disease.

He said advice to cocoon was not practical for him.

“I believe Cohort 7 should’ve been sorted long ago, and it should be made a priority to get the group done before going further with under-50s,” he said.

Aidan's GP is still working through higher-risk groups, and estimated Mr Casey could get his first shot “in four to six weeks”, he said.

The hospital consultant told him she will re-apply, but only after systems are restored following the cyberattack on the HSE.

Common misconception

Mr Casey feels there is a “common misconception” that high-risk patients are already vaccinated.

He said working with the public presents difficulties: “I have to argue with some people to wear masks for five minutes, while we’ve to wear them for hours.”

Addressing the Oireachtas health committee, Irish Cancer Society chief executive officer Averil Power said “many people” in this group are still waiting for vaccination.

However, Dr Denis McCauley GP, chair for the Irish Medical Organisation, told the committee this is changing.

“The vast majority of Cohort 7 have had their first vaccine, but not their second vaccine,” he said.

Limerick woman Ailís Ní Chofaigh has bipolar disorder. She got her first jab just days ago having cocooned since March last year.

She criticised “poor communications” around the priority listing for mental health.

Her GP was initially unsure if she qualified. And she said: “It’s so hard to push for it.

There’s so much stigma attached to mental health, I know a lot of people wouldn’t call up a doctor and ask.

When she got her shot, she said: “I felt so guilty that my friends are still waiting.”

A HSE spokeswoman said GPs will vaccinate Group 7 until mid-June; people can also register on the HSE's vaccination portal by age.