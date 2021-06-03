Covid 'has exposed inadequate housing supply and inequality'

Social Justice Ireland highlight areas they say should be prioritised in this year’s budget
A digital illustration of what some of the 38 new social housing units to be delivered by The Peter McVerry Trust in Limerick. Social Justice Ireland has called on the Government to build 14,341 social homes each year for the next 10 years.

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 06:30
Shauna Bowers

Covid-19 has “exposed and exacerbated weaknesses” in Irish society, including a “totally inadequate supply of social housing” and growing inequality, an independent think-tank will say.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas committee on budgetary oversight, Social Justice Ireland (SJI) will today highlight areas that they believe should be prioritised in this year’s budget as the country exits the pandemic.

In its submission to the committee, the organisation is calling for a focus on social welfare; housing; unemployment and youth unemployment; taxation; and supporting a universal basic income pilot.

Social welfare rates

Core Social Welfare rates should be increased by €19 per week over the next two years, starting with an increase of €10 per week in Budget 2022, SJI said, in order to maintain the benchmark of 30% of the gross average industrial earnings.

On housing, the group called on the Government to build 14,341 social homes each year for the next 10 years at an annual investment of €3.3bn.

The sale of State lands suitable for residential development should be prohibited and should be instead used, to build social housing, the group said, adding that housing affordability should be addressed on the supply-side rather than investing in demand-side schemes.

“The pandemic highlighted both the spectacular failure of successive Governments to address the challenge of housing, particularly for the most vulnerable, and the need to think beyond privatisation to more sustainable housing,” they added.

SJI believes resources need to be allocated to upskill and retrain individuals and the age profile for apprenticeships and training programmes should be expanded to include older workers who may need to re-skill in order to address unemployment.

The advocacy group also called for a number of tax initiatives including reforming tax expenditures, reforming corporation tax, introducing a site value tax and taxing second homes, empty houses and underdeveloped land.

Fundamental changes

SJI believes that fundamental changes are required if Ireland is to address the challenges which have arisen from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In responding to Covid-19, Government made the changes required to protect both society and the economy. Changes, some of which were dramatic, were delivered,” the body said.

“Protecting jobs, services and a minimum standard of living were priorities. Now is the time to build on this progress.”

housing supplyhousing#covid-19social housingoireachtas committee on budgetary oversightsocial justice ireland
