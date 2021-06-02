Revealed: What you will pay in property tax under new plan

At least a third (36%) of Irish homeowners will see their local property tax go up from next year, and every home in the country liable for the tax will be revalued.

In addition, 100,000 more homeowners face paying the tax liability from next year after the Government decided to end exemptions on homes built since 2013.

The reduced rate, compared to the 2013 formula, will mean that a majority (53%) of homes will either pay the same rate of tax, or see a reduction (11%), while a third of homeowners will see their property tax bill rise by up to €100. A further 3% will climb by over €100.

Speaking about the proposed changes to the regime, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says for most homeowners there will be no increase in charges.

"We have decided to both cut the rate of the tax and widen the bands to make the changes affordable," he said.

"This means that the majority of homeowners are likely to see either a decrease or no change.

"Where increases arise, the majority will be a single band (€90), notwithstanding the significant increases we have seen in property values since 2013."

Proposed - €200k Band 1 + 75% increase in thresholds (includes higher midpoint rate for bands 12-19) BAND CHARGE 1 1 -200,000 90 2 200,000 -262,500 225 3 262,501 - 350,000 315 4 350,000 -437,500 405 5 437,501- 525,000 495 6 525,001-612,500 585 7 612,501 - 700,000 675 8 700,001- 787,500 765 9 787,501 – 875,000 855 10 875,001 – 962,500 945 11 962,501 – 1,050,000 1,035 12 1,050,001 – 1,137,500 1,190 13 1,137,501 – 1,225,000 1,409 14 1,225,001 – 1,312,000 1,627 15 1,312,501 – 1,400,000 1,846 16 1,400,001 – 1,487,500 2,065 17 1,487,501 – 1,575,000 2,284 18 1,575,001 – 1,662,500 2,502 19 1,662,501 – 1,750,000 2,721 20 1,750,001+ 2,830+ Rate = 0.1029 (fixed charge in first and second bands)

The changes will see valuation bands increased by 75% to account for a rise in house prices since 2013.

For example, a homeowner paying €405 on a home valued in 2013 at €200,000-€250,000 will pay the same if their home is valued between €350,000-€437,500 on November 1.

If it is valued higher, they will enter the next band at €495 per annum.

The overhaul of the tax will also see councils keeping all of the money raised from property taxes, instead of the 80% they can retain currently.

Mr Donohoe said an equalisation fund will exist for around two years to plug funding deficits for local authorities at what, sources estimate, will be a cost of €30m a year.

He said the emphasis for the tax will be on local services, and that "if you paid a tax within a local authority area, that money is spent in the local authority area".