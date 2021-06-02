1 in 10 motorists admit to drink driving - RSA

New research released by the RSA has found that 9% of motorists admit to drinking alcohol before driving in the last year

The figure is highest amongst men with 12% admitting to drink driving compared to just 5% of women.

The survey also found that a quarter of motorists say there are times that they may have been over the legal limit while driving the morning after a night out.

The Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey was carried out in December 2020, and has been released ahead of the June Bank Holiday Weekend as officials appeal to road users to not drink and drive.

Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA said the morning after "is a real danger zone" for drink driving.

He said that 11% of fatal collisions, in which a driver had consumed alcohol, occurred between 7am and 11am.

"There is no hard and fast rule about when it is safe to drive the morning after if you have been drinking the previous night," he said.

Mr Waide added motorists should allow at least one hour per standard drink for the alcohol to clear their system.

"A standard drink is a half-pint, a small glass of wine or a standard measure of spirits."

To date in 2021, a total of 47 people have died on Irish roads - 13 fewer than the same period in 2020.

Since 2016, there have been 14 people killed and 64 people seriously injured over June Bank Holiday weekends.

Paula Hilman, assistant commissioner, roads policing and community engagement with An Garda Síochána has made an appeal for people to drive safely this weekend and not under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Ms Hilman says gardaí will be out in force on roads across the country for the weekend.

"If you are stopped and fail a roadside test, think of the implications, you could receive a disqualification from driving," she said.

"How will this impact on you socially, domestically or professionally?"

In 2020, 94% of drivers who provided evidential breath sample after being arrested tested positive for alcohol, with 88% of these being higher than the legal limit of 50mg/100ml.

Professor Denis Cusack, Head of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, says that all age groups are "well represented" in drink driving detections.

"The median age of drivers asked to provide a breath sample for alcohol testing in an Irish garda station is 38," he said.

"The majority of arrests for drink driving in males is evenly spread across the late teen to mid forty age categories, while female arrests peak in the 35 to 44 age group.”