Public should not attend outpatient appointments at children’s hospitals unless contacted

The chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland has called on the public not to attend previously scheduled outpatient appointments at the country’s children’s hospitals unless they have been directly contacted to confirm.

Eilish Hardiman said the hospital will contact patients "if it is deemed that you should attend.”

She added that the hospital was sorry that some people had to have appointments cancelled.

She added that if people are worried about their child, they should still attend as emergency and urgent care services are still open.

“The system we have in place is that the hospitals will contact you if you are scheduled to come in," said Ms Hardiman.

“And that is because it’s deemed by the clinicians that you need to attend.”

Ms Hardiman outlined the difficulties that the country’s children’s hospitals continue to face 20 days after the cyberattack on the HSE’s IT system.

She told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland that there were 250 IT systems involved, 80% of which were infected, 100% in some instances.

There were old IT systems in some of the hospitals such as Crumlin and Temple Street which was making the assessment process slow and laborious, she said.

The IT teams were small and had been working “non-stop” for the past 20 days with assistance from HSE tech staff and members of the Defence Forces.

Emergency departments remained open for emergencies she said, but if possible people should use their GP or pharmacy or health centre.

The hospitals all remained very busy, added Ms Hardiman.

For the past 20 days they had been keeping patient records on paper and all that data now had to be inputted which was going to take a few weeks.

Ms Hardiman said the hospitals hope to have administration services back up in running at the end of this week or next week.

She said that they will then look at rescheduling appointments.

In the meantime, she encouraged the public to look up the Children’s Health Ireland website and to follow the social media accounts for updates.