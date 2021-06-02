Public should not attend outpatient appointments at children’s hospitals unless contacted

Eilish Hardiman said the hospital will contact patients "if it is deemed that you should attend.” 
Public should not attend outpatient appointments at children’s hospitals unless contacted

Eilish Hardiman said the hospital will contact patients "if it is deemed that you should attend.” 

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 09:51
Vivienne Clarke

The chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland has called on the public not to attend previously scheduled outpatient appointments at the country’s children’s hospitals unless they have been directly contacted to confirm.

Eilish Hardiman said the hospital will contact patients "if it is deemed that you should attend.” 

She added that the hospital was sorry that some people had to have appointments cancelled.

She added that if people are worried about their child, they should still attend as emergency and urgent care services are still open.

“The system we have in place is that the hospitals will contact you if you are scheduled to come in," said Ms Hardiman.

“And that is because it’s deemed by the clinicians that you need to attend.”

Ms Hardiman outlined the difficulties that the country’s children’s hospitals continue to face 20 days after the cyberattack on the HSE’s IT system. 

She told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland that there were 250 IT systems involved, 80% of which were infected, 100% in some instances.

There were old IT systems in some of the hospitals such as Crumlin and Temple Street which was making the assessment process slow and laborious, she said.

The IT teams were small and had been working “non-stop” for the past 20 days with assistance from HSE tech staff and members of the Defence Forces.

Emergency departments remained open for emergencies she said, but if possible people should use their GP or pharmacy or health centre.

The hospitals all remained very busy, added Ms Hardiman. 

For the past 20 days they had been keeping patient records on paper and all that data now had to be inputted which was going to take a few weeks.

Ms Hardiman said the hospitals hope to have administration services back up in running at the end of this week or next week.

She said that they will then look at rescheduling appointments.

In the meantime, she encouraged the public to look up the Children’s Health Ireland website and to follow the social media accounts for updates.

Read More

CMO warns unvaccinated people to avoid indoor gatherings 

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Friday 21st May 2021 CMO warns unvaccinated people to avoid indoor gatherings 
'We thought the day would never come': Hotels and B&Bs reopening today 'We thought the day would never come': Hotels and B&Bs reopening today
Garda stock Man hospitalised after Dublin city centre assault
Public should not attend outpatient appointments at children’s hospitals unless contacted

Covid fines for Wagon Wheel star Nathan Carter 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices