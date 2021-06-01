9% Vat rate remains as hotels prepare to reopen

Hotels around the country are counting down to tomorrow morning as they prepare to welcome guests again for the summer.

They will welcome their first guests since the industry shut its doors in response to the Covid-19 pandemic at Christmas, and there is no hiding the feeling of excitement in the air.

Raymond Kelleher, director of sales and marketing at The Montenotte Hotel in Cork, said that both staff and customers are looking forward to a semblance of normality.

“We have had our team back for the last two weeks," he said.

They have been on extensive training, from health and safety training to customer service.

"So there is a real sense of positivity across the hotel in anticipation of the reopening.”

Raymond Kelleher, director of sales & marketing at The Montenotte Hotel, Cork, pictured on the panorama terrace against the backdrop of the Victorian sunken gardens. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The hotel is already fully booked for this coming June bank holiday weekend, but Mr Kelleher says there is plenty of room at the inn for the months ahead.

“There has been a great reaction," he said.

On the night of the Government announcement [for hotel reopenings], we had over 100 reservations on our website.

"There was a very strong appetite for coming and staying in the Montenotte.”

Mr Kelleher admits that recruitment has been challenging.

“We were very lucky in that we didn't close, as we catered to essential workers, so we have a very strong core team with us throughout," he said.

"But it has been a challenge. Although I would say the entire industry has struggled in that regard.”

Ronan Brannigan pictured in the Savoy Bar at the Savoy Hotel, Limerick getting ready to reopen. Picture: Brian Arthur

In Limerick, it is all-hands-on-deck at the George and Savoy hotels, according to Ronan Branigan, managing director of both establishments.

“We've been gearing up now for the past week or two, getting everything back up to shipshape,” he said.

“We have some wonderful loyal customers who love coming to Limerick from all over the country, and we are looking forward to welcoming them back.

Bookings have been brisk, so it’s great to see Limerick is going to be a popular destination this summer.”

Mr Branigan says the return will be done in “a very safe and sustainable way” for guests as well as staff, and would-be clients can expect similar Covid safety measures as those which were seen last year.

"We're taking a safety-first approach, which I think is probably wise,” he said.

Head Pizza Chef Valerio Remorini in the Da Vicenzo Restaurant in The George Hotel, Limerick. Picture: Brian Arthur

The managing director said recruitment had not been an issue.

“We have noticed there is a bit of a dichotomy there at the moment in terms of the payment of the €350, which looks to be still there for the summer," he said.

"But we have a very loyal team here at the Savoy and the George. They're champing at the bit to get back, and it hasn't been an issue for us, thank God.”