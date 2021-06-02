Cyberattack worse than pandemic for some cancer services, says ICS

The psychological impact on patients from social distancing at hospital appointments will also be discussed at the Dáil committee.
Cyberattack worse than pandemic for some cancer services, says ICS

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 07:00
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

The cyberattack on the HSE has been worse for some cancer services than the pandemic, the Oireachtas health committee will hear today.

A presentation from the Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power is expected to lay bare the devastating impact of this latest crisis for cancer patients following more than a year of reduced services. The problem is compounded by some patients' ongoing reluctance to see their GP, with new data from the ICS showing that one in six people are still slow to attend their doctor, the committee will hear.

Rapid-access clinics have been particularly impacted by the cyberattack, Ms Power will tell the committee. 

She will call for dedicated cancer infrastructure so cancer patients do not have to compete for hospital beds and care against unscheduled care.

Ms Power will share concerns from GPs that patients with potential cancers have not been coming in early for assessment, while the Irish Medical Organisation will say that referral rates for lung and prostate cancer remain significantly below 2019 levels, although they are currently higher than during the first lockdown. 

The IMO is expected to discuss a study showing that between January and March this year, 450 people per month were not seen within the recommended four weeks for an urgent colonoscopy. This compares to 15 per month before the pandemic, they will say.

Non-urgent cancer care has also suffered, with 36,120 fewer elective cancer admissions last year compared with 2019. The psychological and emotional impact on patients from social distancing at hospital appointments will also be discussed.

The committee will also hear from the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

Committee chair TD Sean Crowe said yesterday: “As well as the terrible loss of life as a direct result of Covid-19, there is real fear and concern that the pandemic could result in an increase in cancer deaths in Ireland for up to a decade.” 

The cyberattack on the HSE is also “adding to wait times for some cancer patients”, he said.

