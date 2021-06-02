'Decent work' must be prioritised for younger people, says rights body

Younger people were already more at risk of insecure employment before the pandemic, a new study has found.

Furthermore, they, people with disabilities, Travellers, and east European migrants face more difficulties in accessing "decent work".

The Monitoring Decent Work in Ireland Report looks at the realities of people’s access to decent work before the pandemic.

Published by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the Economic and Social Research Institute, it found that 33% of workers aged 18-24 had a temporary contract prior to the pandemic in 2019, compared to just 6% of 25-64-year-olds.

IHREC said this was particularly important, as decent work should not be something which only appears later in anyone's working life and, as the latest CSO figures show, 59% of people aged 15-24 were unemployed in March.

The report also found that:

34% of the general workforce worked in a professional/managerial job, but only 14% of eastern European workers did so;

The employment rate for people with disabilities (41%) was 32 percentage points below the national average, highlighting a significant gap in employment;

Census data on ethnicity and religion for 2016 reveals high unemployment rates among black and Muslim respondents relative to others, though unemployment rates among Irish Travellers, at 80%, were highest of all the groups measured;

Just 22% of employees had low hourly pay (defined as less than €12.16 per hour in 2019) and low hourly pay rates were much more common among some groups, at 60% of young workers, 38% of Eastern European migrants, and 32% of lone parents.

The report also outlines how 20% of ethnic minority workers reported discrimination in the workplace, almost three times the average rate of discrimination, while 14% of workers with a disability experienced workplace discrimination, as did 11% of non-Irish workers.

Chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Sinéad Gibney said: “As Ireland moves carefully out of the pandemic, this data should assist policymakers to ensure that decent work is prioritised to deliver fair incomes, workplace security, social protection, freedom to organise, and participation in the decisions that affect our lives.

Examining decent work from a rights-based perspective, considering minimum standards of work, representation, and non-discrimination is important to expand our understanding of the labour market, particularly how exclusion from paid work and poor-quality work are threats to realising other human rights, such as health and housing.”

The report described the pandemic as an "unprecedented challenge to Irish society and the Irish labour market", stating that new divisions have emerged between those who have the privilege to work from home and those who cannot.

In the foreword, Ms Gibney wrote: "While the findings presented in this report pertain to a pre-pandemic ‘baseline’ state of the labour market, the learnings are essential as we move into a post-pandemic recovery.

We need urgently to reappraise how we achieve decent work following the pandemic.

"This report highlights that particular attention must be paid to: access to work, adequate earnings, employee voice, security and stability of work, equality of opportunity for and treatment in work, and health and safety as well as work/life balance for all workers and their families."