Over 1,000 pharmacists ready to start giving Covid vaccines

Pharmacists will begin vaccinating people early this month, with over 1,000 outlets ready to play a part in the roll-out programme.

The secretary-general of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Darragh O’Loughlin, has welcomed comments by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly who indicated that delays in including pharmacies — a dispute over payments — had now been addressed.

Mr O’Loughlin confirmed that over 1,000 pharmacies had applied to be part of the vaccination rollout programme, with pharmacists to be paid the same fee as GPs — €25 per dose and €10 per patient.

Pharmacists will administer a “small amount” of the Janssen vaccine to over 50s who had missed out during vaccination through centres.

MRNA vaccines could easily be administered through pharmacy premises, he added.

Pharmacists had been frustrated at their exclusion from the vaccination rollout programme to date, Mr O’Loughlin told RTE radio, adding that it did not suit everyone to travel to a vaccination centre.

In other countries pharmacists had been involved in vaccination programmes which had made wit it easier for people to get vaccinated, he said.

Getting the vaccine through a local pharmacy would make it even easier for people and it would help overcome any vaccine hesitancy as people had a relationship with their local pharmacist and trusted them to answer any questions they might have This would improve uptake of the vaccine, said Mr O’Loughlin.

Minister Donnelly had confirmed the involvement of pharmacists in the vaccination programme in the Seanad after Independent Senator Sharon Keogan said 85% of people live within 5km of a pharmacy but people in rural communities were being asked to travel significant distances to vaccination centres when they could be vaccinated at their local pharmacy.

She said pharmacists could administer 50,000 vaccines a week.

Meanwhile, the HSE is set to pilot a new online booking system for Covid-19 tests.

People living in the vicinity of three test centres will be able to log on and book a Covid test online up to 24-hours in advance.

The three test centres are at Citywest, and the National Show Centre Swords in Dublin, and Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

The HSE’s National Lead Testing and Tracing said that making testing as accessible as possible is a key part of the health services management of the virus.

Niam O’Beirne said the recent cyberattack on the HSE’s IT system has led to a broadening of the scope of the walk-in test centres.

“At the end of March this year we opened walk-in testing sites in a number of locations and since then, walk-in testing is now available at all of our Covid-19 test centres across the country.

“While we initially targeted these walk-in sites at asymptomatic people, the recent cyberattack on the HSE’s IT systems, has meant that the GP system Healthlink is unavailable, and we have broadened the scope of our walk-in testing sites to include those who are symptomatic.

This online system will help make Covid-19 testing more available and will mean that in these three locations, those seeking a Covid-19 test – whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, can attend a walk-in centre or book their test online in advance.

“Once the Healthlink system is restored those with symptoms and those who require medical advice will also be able to get their test referral via their GP.”

It is hoped that the pilot system will allow the HSE to learn from and improve “both the system and the flow of people through the testing centres” before a wider roll-out.

“The online system will have an agreed capacity; however, it will be able to adjust in real-time to demand and will have some flexibility to increase or decrease appointment capacity,” Ms O’Beirne said.

She added: “Managing large numbers attending for testing has been a challenge in some sites and the development of this online booking system will help minimise the numbers of people queuing in centres for a test at any given time.”