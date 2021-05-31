378 Covid cases confirmed with 35 patients in ICU

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned the progress in recent weeks reducing Covid cases need to be maintained. 
A pop up Covid testing centre in Dublin. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 17:50
Ciarán Sunderland

378 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been identified today by the Department of Health. 

The Department reports 98 people are in hospital receiving treatment for the virus. 

Of these patients, 35 of them are receiving treatment in intensive care. 


The latest case data follows widespread concern surrounding outdoor gatherings over the weekend and adherence to public health guidelines. 

Public health doctors, gardaí, and politicians have appealed to members of the public to continue to follow the measures. 

These include practising social distancing, reducing close contacts, and not gathering in large groups.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that the progress of recent weeks in advancing the vaccination roll-out and abiding by public health advice needs to be maintained.

Mr Martin said any review of restrictions at the end of June for the rest of the summer is dependent on Covid-19 infections and their impact on hospital services. 

The continued rollout of the vaccine drive will also be factored in, he said. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said local lockdowns remain an option if Covid infections spike as a result of increased socialising.


The latest Covid-19 figures come as online registration for a Covid-19 vaccine is set to open up for the last of the over 40s this week.

From Wednesday, the portal will open up for those aged 40 to 44 years.

It will begin with 44-year-olds registering on Wednesday, then those age 43 on Thursday and so on.


