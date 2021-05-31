Scouting Ireland officer lashes out at ‘malcontents and bog men’ in no confidence motion 

A member of the Scouting Ireland disciplinary team has lashed out at the volunteers who tabled and spoke in favour of a motion of no confidence in the board of directors at the recent annual general meeting (AGM), describing them as “malcontents and bog men”.

In comments to a closed Facebook group, seen by the Irish Examiner, in response to a post informing members of the vote’s result, Paul Browne, an investigations officer said the “weasel worded” motion was "launched in a coordinated fashion by malcontents".

"We have stripped the board of any authority and denied them the ability to represent us with any serious conviction, all due to the manipulations of malcontents and bog men. Shame on you," he said.

Scouting Ireland’s AGM recently voted no confidence in the board of the organisation due to the “exceptionally poor manner" in which disciplinary issues have been handled and communicated with volunteers.

Disciplinary proceedings

The motion followed disciplinary proceedings taken against a volunteer member for social media comments, critical of the organisation’s staff and board of directors, posted to a closed Facebook group.

In his comments to the AGM, the outgoing chairperson of the board, Adrian Tennant, condemned social media comments that were unfairly critical of the board and constituted “bullying behaviour online” in some instances.

Mr Tennant was replaced by the new chairperson of the board, Pat Kidney, an existing member of the board of directors.

Scouting Ireland also elected a new chief scout, Jill Pitcher Farrell, the first woman and the youngest person to ever hold the role.

The investigations officer in his reaction to the motion’s result said: "I believe our disciplinary record as an association bears scrutiny from any quarter.”

A neutral approach

According to Scouting Ireland’s terms of reference, an investigation’s officer conducts fact finding and evidence gathering in disciplinary cases that are referred to them by Scouting Ireland’s disciplinary panel.

The guidelines for the role state the investigations officer must adopt a neutral approach at all times and be an independent and non-partisan advisor to the disciplinary panel.

The officer is appointed to the role by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Disputes Resolution and Appeals Panel (DRAP) and may hold the role for up to three years.

The DRAP may recommend to the board that the officer be removed from their position at any time.

When challenged online about his comments given his position in Scouting Ireland’s disciplinary process, Paul Browne stated: “I report to Captain Pat Kidney, newly installed Chairman of the Board and I am a fully paid up member of the firing squad.”

Scouting Ireland did not provide comment when contacted.