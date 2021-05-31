EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

The Health Minister said due to "significant" vaccine delivery shortfalls, it is "unclear" if the Government's target of vaccinating, or offering a dose, to 80% of adults by the end of June will be met
Picture: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 15:55
Reuters and Caitlín Griffin

The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year.

"Member states were informed of certain delays when it comes to the delivery of Johnson & Johnson shots, and they expressed their concern," a spokesman for the European Union executive told a news conference.

"The way we understand it is that this is a temporary reduction in deliveries and we can expect to see an increase in deliveries of doses soon. 

"We're still working on the basis of the hypothesis that we're going to have the number of doses agreed on the whole, the second and third quarters."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil last week that it is "unclear" if the Government's target of vaccinating, or offering a dose, to 80% of adults by the end of June will be met.

Mr Donnelly told the Dáil that this is down to "significant" delivery shortfalls, particularly with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He said that while Ireland had a contract for 600,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine, the best-case scenario is that 235,000 will be delivered.

The worst-case situation would see Ireland receive just 60,000 vaccines.

Covid-19 vaccine registration to open for ages 40 to 44 this week

