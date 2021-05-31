Cork farmer gets highest CAP payment at €245k 

Over 122,000 farmers received almost €1.2bn in direct payments under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy last year, with one Cork farmer receiving over €245,000.

New figures published by the Department of Agriculture show direct payments to Irish farmers rose by over €1m to €1.19bn in 2020, although there were almost 800 fewer claimants compared to 2019.

The number of farmers in receipt of EU direct payments declined by 0.6% to 122,281 with farmers receiving an average payment of €9,794.

However, 40% of farmers received less than €5,000 in direct payments, with 8% receiving less than €1,500.

The single biggest recipient was Cork farmer, Brendan Kelleher, who was paid €245,627 out of a total of almost €302,000 across various EU schemes.

One of the country’s largest producers of vegetables, including potatoes and carrots, O’Shea Farms of Piltown, Co Kilkenny received the second-largest payment of €222,647.

Godolphin Ireland, the horse racing and breeding operation owned by the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which is based at Kildangan Stud in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, received the third-highest payment of €222,278 followed by Greenhills Dairies, which operates a dairy farm of over 1,000 cows in Killeagh, Co Cork, with a payment of €215,426.

Two Co Louth-based farm businesses controlled by well-known businessman, Larry Goodman and his family – Glydee Farms and Branganstown Farms – received payments of €210,484 and €204,440 respectively.

Over 2,200 farmers in Waterford had the largest average payment in 2020 of €15,496, followed by Kilkenny (€14,674), Kildare (€14,366) and Dublin (€14,042).

Leitrim’s 3,500 farmers recorded the lowest average payments by county at €6,545, followed by Sligo (€6,655) Mayo (€6,672) and Monaghan (€6,977).

A total of 169 farmers received a direct payment in excess of €100,000 in 2020 including 25 from Cork – the highest number of any county.

Under the proposed reform of CAP, the capping of direct payments at €100,000 is being considered.

Over 12,700 farmers in Cork received an average payment of €12,057 last year.

Details of all EU payments under CAP last year across various schemes increased by almost €97m to just under €1.9bn.

Teagasc – the agriculture and food development authority – received the largest single amount of over €7.8m The Department of Agriculture is obliged to publish details of all beneficiaries of CAP payments in excess of €1,250 each year.

Both the Irish Farmers Association and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association have criticised the publication of the details on EU payments to farmers, claiming they represent a breach of privacy.

However, the European Commission has insisted the figures are published in order to be transparent about how taxpayers’ money is spent.

Information is limited to the name of the beneficiary, the municipality where they are resident and the amount of payments under individual schemes.