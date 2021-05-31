Almost 7,000 survivors of clerical abuse avail of Catholic Church-funded counselling 

Up to 7,000 survivors of institutional, clerical, and religious abuse and members of their families have availed of counselling services paid for by the Catholic Church.

Over the past 25 years, Towards Healing and its previous iteration, Faoiseamh, has provided free counselling, workshops and restorative justice meetings, said Bishop Michael Router, an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Armagh and director of Towards Healing. He said that the counselling is provided by lay, independent, and fully accredited therapists.

It is funded by the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland.

“We are all too aware that many people here in Ireland and abroad, have suffered sexual and physical abuse at the hands of clergy and religious,” said Bishop Router.

“For too long they suffered in isolation, without being heard, acknowledged, or helped.”

Speaking from the alter in Knock on Sunday, Bishop Router added: “As a Church we have sometimes lost touch with what we are about and have ignored the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.”

“Towards Healing provides support that endeavours to empower survivors to reclaim and rebuild their lives. It gives them hope that they will find healing and develop the resilience to live their fullest possible lives."

“When that happens, we can neglect to display the compassion that should be the kernel of how we operate. A Church without compassion only hurts and alienates people and robs them of confidence and hope.”

He then encouraged the congregation to “pray for the Church in Ireland” as it endeavours to “model the dialogue, openness and love that will help to heal the wounds of the past and move us forward together in hope.”

Towards Healing can be contacted on Freephone 1800 303416 (Rep of Ireland) Freephone 0800 0963315 (Northern Ireland and UK). There is a mobile number for texting purposes for hearing impaired service users: 085-8022859.