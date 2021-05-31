Like a Furnace: Sunday proves to be hottest day of the year so far 

Both Cork and Dublin airports recorded more than 15 hours of sunshine yesterday
Like a Furnace: Sunday proves to be hottest day of the year so far 

Sunshine at Barleycove Beach in West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 09:22
Steve Neville

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster recorded a temperature of 23.1 degrees celsius at Newport Furnace in Co Mayo.

Many places recorded temperatures of around 20 degrees on Sunday, as the country was basked in sunshine.

 

Both Cork and Dublin airports recorded more than 15 hours of sunshine yesterday.

According to the forecaster, the warm temperatures are set to continue for a while yet.

Monday is set to see temperatures reach highs of 21 degrees.

It will be “very mild and mainly dry with long spells of sunshine for most” today.

By the afternoon or evening, drizzle is possible near the coast and cloud is also possible.

Tuesday will see “cloudy or dull” weather over the western half of the country with “outbreaks of rain or drizzle in parts of Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster”.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 17 degrees.

The mercury will rise again on Wednesday with Ulster seeing highs of 22 degrees, while it will be milder in Munster at around 15 degrees.

Met Éireann added that Wednesday “will be a cloudier day overall with rain developing in the south during the morning and moving northwards through the day”.

The good weather last weekend drew large crowds in cities over the weekend.

It was led to warnings that local lockdowns could be rolled out if Covid cases spike.

Leo Varadkar said that since the third wave ended the Government and public health experts have been concerned about the risk of a fourth wave, and expressed disappointment following footage which showed large numbers of people not adhering to social distancing.

In Cork, 12 people were arrested for public order offences on Saturday after gardaí dispersed crowds in the city centre, Kennedy Quay and the Grande Parade.

For next weekend’s bank holiday, Met Éireann has said that the early predictions show there will be some sun but also showers.

Friday will start with sunshine but “scattered showers are likely during the afternoon and evening”.

Met Éireann added: “The outlook for next weekend is for a mix of sunny spells and showers with daytime temperatures generally reaching the mid to high teens.”

