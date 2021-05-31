Over 5.6m electrical items recycled during a year of Covid clear-outs

A kettle was the most recycled electrical appliance last year, while Irish people recycled enough batteries to line the length of Ireland twice.

With more people working from home, a PC or laptop was the most repaired electronic item in 2020.

The research comes from the European Recycling Platform (ERP) which has highlighted an increase in electronic waste recycling during Covid-19.

ERP Ireland identified a 9% increase in electronic waste recycling per person with more than 5.6m electrical items collected last year.

The increase has been associated with home clear-outs as more people are spending time at home.

The figures also show a 19% increase in the recycling of large kitchen appliances including washing machines, while 530 tonnes of batteries were collected in 2020.

The figure marks a 7% increase from the previous year and represents enough batteries to line the length of Ireland twice.

ERP Ireland has also announced results of the ‘Recycling Habits during Covid-19’ research which found a kettle was the most recycled object in the past 12 months.

Some 25% of adults claimed to have recycled one. TVs (19%), large kitchen appliances (17%), plugs/cables/chargers (16%), microwaves (14%) and mobile phones (13%) were among the other top items recycled.

The survey also found:

One in five Irish adults has a DVD player and video player unused gathering dust in their homes.

A PC or laptop was the most repaired item in 2020, with one in 10 Irish adults fixing one in the last 12 months.

Over two-thirds of respondents claimed to have unused electrical items in their home.

Some 14% claim they have a sewing machine, iPod/MP3 player, Walkman/Discman, and plugs/cables/chargers unused in their home.

Just under half of the respondents said they do not recycle unused electrical items as they feel they may use them again in the future, with only 8% concerned about data privacy.

It also found that almost one in four people knew what a circular economy is.

A circular economy is based on long-life products that can be renewed, reused, repaired, upgraded, and refurbished to preserve precious natural resources, protect habitats, and reduce pollution.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth said he was delighted to see the behavioural change and hope it would continue.

“We commend ERP for their work in recycling electrical waste and batteries," he said. "We are currently consuming at a rate that requires three planets. This is unsustainable.

“A circular economy provides us with the opportunity to consume less resources and to extend the productive life of the objects we buy and use.

“Covid-19 has presented a new normal for everyone and there are so many possibilities. Ireland’s waste management policy has long prioritised waste prevention and this has been the starting point for the growth of circular economy thinking.

Our goal is to have a circular economy that reduces Ireland’s carbon impact and protects our natural resources, environment, and health.

Martin Tobin, chief executive of the ERP added: “Consumers are increasingly more environmentally aware, and we have seen people’s recycling activities change for the better.

“During 2020, we collected an average of 11.71kg of electronic waste per person in Ireland, an increase of 9% over 2019, and 70% of the average of electronic equipment placed on the market over three proceeding years, exceeding the 65% target.

“We are delighted to see this marked increase and feel that we can do more.”