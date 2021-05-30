Man (21) arrested after crashing into three pedestrians in Tyrone

The incident occurred on Main Street in Ballygawley this morning 
Man (21) arrested after crashing into three pedestrians in Tyrone

Picture: Alan Lewis 

Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 18:40
Nicole Glennon

Police have arrested a man following a road traffic collision in Tyrone this morning which injured three pedestrians.

The incident occurred on Main Street in Ballygawley and was first reported to the PSNI at 1:45am this morning.

Three males sustained injuries as a result of the incident, one of whom remains in hospital this afternoon.

A man (21) has been arrested on suspicion of road traffic-related offences in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

He is reportedly assisting with enquiries.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch with us.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have sustained an injury as a result of this incident, but who has not yet spoken with officers, to call them on 101, quoting reference number 335 of 30/05/231.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Solidarity rallies for Israel held in Dublin

