Almost one in five adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Almost one in five Irish adults are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while half of the population have received at least one dose.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, confirmed the details on his Twitter account today.

“The vaccination programme is now making great headway. Over 1m done in May, 2.7m in total. 50% of adult population had a dose 1 & close to 20% dose 2.”

There are signs of “reduced illness, sickness, mortality” and “a massive take up” of the vaccine, he said.

The update comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced the government has set a new vaccination target.

The government’s new aim is to ensure 60% of the population, or 2.5 million people, are fully vaccinated by the end of July.

“That’s where we need to be,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ radio today, Mr Varadkar said increased socialisation, the Indian variant and the new Vietnamese variants are all elements that could contribute to a so-called fourth wave of the virus.

However, unlike previous waves, we now have vaccines, he said.

“And the vaccines work against all the variants.”

Questioned on possible delays of "up to ten hours" at Dublin Airport when non-essential travel returns in July, the Tánaiste said "I don't think that will happen."

"I am not saying there won't be queues, there won't be problems but everyone's going to work really hard to make sure any delays are minimal."

Given the concerns around the Indian variant, the Minister said it was "too soon" to return to a common travel area with the UK.

The Minister said there was no date yet for when that may return, but advised the government will have "a better idea" in a few weeks time.