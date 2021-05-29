HSE 'gaining momentum' on rebuilding systems after cyberattack

The chief of the Health Service Executive says they are "gaining momentum" in rebuilding its healthcare systems after the May 14 cyberattack.

However, CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said "We're conscious it will be some time yet before our patients and staff see the full benefits though and we're still at high-risk levels."

Earlier, the Chief Clinical Officer (COO) said he was hesitant to blame the HSE for the inadequate protection of their systems.

Colm Henry told Raidió na Gaeltachta: "We must remember at all times that this attack was perpetrated by criminals who had no scruples about who they targeted and who suffered as a result of their criminality."

The HSE said it was taking any potential publication of stolen patient "very seriously" after confirming information on more than 500 patients was published on the dark web.

The HSE said it will continue to monitor social media for any further breaches but it is not yet aware of any further publishing attempts.

Meanwhile, many people are still worried about Covid-19 in Ireland, with one of the ESRI's senior researchers describing levels as "relatively high".

Deirdre Robertson with the Behaviour Research Unit told RTÉ's The Business that the level of worry continues to persist as new cases and deaths from Covid-19 continue to happen.

Ms Roberston said however, it is not like the levels of fear and worries during the "real peak" in January.

She says on a scale of one to 10, the level of worry is somewhere between six or seven in Ireland.

Ms Robertson told The Business: "Those who are more worried are less likely to go on social visits.

"As long as there are still reports of high cases, people will remain cautious."

These comments come as the most significant reopening of society since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has been announced as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the "end is within our grasp".

The resumption of international travel and indoor dining from July as well as the return of spectators at large sporting and cultural events are among the most substantial aspects of the announcement.

Hotels will reopen and outdoor dining will be allowed from early next month.