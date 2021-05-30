Driver theory tests: new examiners to start work in June to clear waiting list of 120,000

The reopening of in-person driver theory test centres and the hiring of 80 additional testers "will go some way to addressing the problem" of the 120,000 person backlog currently waiting to take the exam.

In-person driver theory test centres are due to reopen on June 7, with a capacity to clear 25,000 applicants per month, up from 15,000 pre-pandemic.

The Department of Transport said it is hoped that the capacity will be safely increased to more than 50,000 per month with extensive Covid-19 protective measures in place.

In Cork city alone, 7,057 people are waiting for their test over the next six months. When the regional centres are included, that number reaches 8,767 countywide. Test centres in Charleville, Macroom, Skibbereen and Youghal have 413, 401, 461 and 435 people waiting to sit their theory test respectively.

More than 22,000 people are waiting to sit tests in Dublin across the four test sites: North - 9747, South - 6547, West 3432, and the IFSC - 2425.

Other counties with the highest number of people waiting include:

Kildare - 5,696

Limerick - 5,198

Tipperary - 4,766

Waterford - 4,704

Galway - 4,504

Sitting the theory test in person was suspended due to Covid-19 as it has not been deemed an essential service.

Online theory test

Among the steps taken to help break this backlog was the introduction of an online theory test, which went live in recent days. However, since it was activated, it has been hampered by specific technical requirements being put on those sitting the test.

Applicants must have access to a Windows PC running Windows 8 or above to sit the test, meaning those using a phone, tablet or Mac are all be excluded from the test.

Applicants must also use the Google Chrome web browser and have a minimum internet speed of 5mbps.

People who book a test and do not meet the technical requirements on the day of the test will forfeit the testing fee and be unable to complete the test.

The RSA says it is currently restricted to 4,000 tests per month but it plans to roll out an upgraded online offering later in the year which will significantly increase its capacity.

Labour Party Sean Sherlock TD said the hiring of new testers might provide "some comfort" to those expecting to wait months to sit their test. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The Secretary-General of the Department of Transport told the Public Accounts Committee that 80 additional testers are due to come on board to help clear out the backlog.

Ken Spratt said the first tranche of these testers are currently in training and will begin testing in June.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock says he welcomes the announcement from the secretary-general and the 100,000 people waiting to sit the theory test "might take some comfort" with this update.

Mr Sherlock said: "If I think that the RSA can reach a target as they've stated of 50,000 per month, then you will get through the lists within, within a short space of time."