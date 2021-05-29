Tony Holohan thanks public for 'great kindness' after his wife's passing

Dr Emer Holohan passed away in February following a long illness and battle with a form of blood cancer since 2012.
In the acknowledgement, Dr Holohan thanked the medical professionals who cared for his late wife in St James' Hospital and at Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross.

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 10:47
Greg Murphy

The chief medical officer has thanked the people who reached out and showed "great kindness" to him and his family after the passing of his wife earlier this year.

Dr Tony Holohan, in an acknowledgement in today's Irish Times, said he and his family "were humbled and greatly comforted by the extraordinary number" of messages of condolence, Mass cards, sympathy cards, letters and flowers that he and his children received.

She was a specialist in public health medicine.

In the acknowledgement, Dr Holohan thanked the medical professionals who cared for his late wife in St James' Hospital and at Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross.

He also acknowledged the contributions of his children's friends and schoolmates at Terenure College who raised €80,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and Our Lady's Hospice.

Dr Holohan said that even though the Covid-19 pandemic place constraints on mourning his wife's passing, he thanked "everyone for observing with respect and sensitivity the public health restrictions that applied to her funeral."

He concluded his acknowledgements saying: "What comes through so clearly in all the messages from those who knew Emer is her warmth, her kindness and her razor-sharp wit.

"Keep her in your hearts and prayers, remember her often and smile for the sunshine she brought."



