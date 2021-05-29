Rise in homelessness sparks fresh fears 

Homeless support organisations have said they are concerned over latest figures showing a rise in the number of people in emergency accommodation, following a lengthy period when numbers were falling.

Figures published on Friday by the Department of Housing show the number of people who were homeless in April rose by 22 to 8,082, compared to 8,060 in the previous month. There was also a rise in the number of families who are homeless, from 913 to 925, and in the number of children who are homeless, up by 27 to 2,193.

'Unacceptable levels'

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said: “Family homelessness remains at totally unacceptable levels, and we must make sure that the Government’s new Housing for All strategy, due to be published this summer, at last genuinely recognises the unique needs of families who are homeless and their children – and includes real measures to address them.

The number of families homeless is more than four times the level it was in 2014, when the then minister for housing declared it an ‘emergency crisis'.

"The decision to prioritise the desires of landlords rather than the risk to families is premature and contradicts all the ‘abundance of caution’ advice which is being applied in every other area.

"The Government’s continued insistence that the eviction ban is still in place may cause a lot of confusion – while a limited number of tenants who are in arrears due to Covid-19 are still protected, tenants with valid leases who are up to date with their rent can now be evicted through no fault of their own if their landlord wants to sell.”

Disappointed

The Dublin Simon Community said it was disappointed with the rise in the homeless numbers. Chief executive Sam McGuinness said while recent Government measures to protect housing stock from vulture and cuckoo funds were welcome, the property ladder was still completely out of reach for those experiencing homelessness or in unstable tenancy arrangements.

Through its work as an approved housing body, the charity is currently providing a permanent home to almost 700 adults and children in 242 units. All of these were previously on the housing list and had experienced, or were facing, homelessness.

Mr McGuinness said: “These are people who will likely never own a home or have a hope of getting on the property ladder, but through our work in this space we can make sure that they have a secure permanent tenancy and support to assist them in retaining that for as long as they need it."