More than 1,800 homeless people in Dublin and Cork vaccinated

More than 1,800 homeless people in Cork and Dublin have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to date.

A targeted vaccination programme is running for people who are living on the streets and sleeping in hostels, as well as vulnerable people in long-term accommodation.

This group was to receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but supply shortages of this vaccine have made that less feasible for all clinics.

In Cork, the programme has relied so far on the mRNA Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to Paul Sheehan, campaigns and communications manager with Cork Simon Community.

He said they were “very happy” to be able to deliver this to people who have endured much over the past year.

The programme, based in the city, involved Cork Simon Community, St Vincent de Paul and the HSE Social Inclusion Team.

At just the Cork Simon vaccination clinic on Anderson’s Quay, they reached 105 people on May 10, Mr Sheehan said.

“We were very happy with the numbers of people we got. We would know these people, so anyone we missed we will be in touch with them,” he said.

There is a four-week gap between doses for this vaccine so the teams will be out in Cork again in June, he said.

Vaccinations were also given at St Vincent’s Hostel in Cork.

Dr Anna-Marie Naughton, GP with the Adult Homeless Integrated Team, HSE who was administering the vaccine.

A HSE spokeswoman said the Dublin programme has seen so far 1,700 over-16s in this category get their jabs.

“Vaccination of people who are homeless within Dublin is ongoing. It is hoped that a further 600 homeless individuals will be vaccinated this week in the Dublin area,” she said.

The Salvation Army hosted the first clinic which offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Transport was provided by the HSE and in some cases Dublin Fire Brigade. A number of other NGOs are involved.

And from next week, HSE teams and charities will reach homeless people around the country.

“The programme of vaccinations for individuals who are homeless will be extended nationally from the week commencing May 31,” the spokeswoman said.

Anyone who is homeless can also be vaccinated through their GP, or use the age-based vaccine portal, she said.

The programme is initially targeting single people, with families to be included at a later stage.

All of the NGOs working with homeless people have been involved with information campaigns helping people to see the benefits of the vaccinations.

NGOs believe fears of vaccine hesitation in this group were allayed by those campaigns.