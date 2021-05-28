Pregnant women between 14-36 weeks being offered Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

The 19 maternity hospitals and units across the country and contacting women to offer them a consultation to discuss the vaccine with their obstetric caregiver.
Women between 14 and 36 weeks gestation are being offered the mRNA vaccines, and the HSE is encouraging them to get the jab when it is offered.

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 11:04
Greg Murphy

Pregnant women are being offered the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines following a recent recommendation by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

Women between 14 and 36 weeks gestation are being offered the mRNA vaccines, and the HSE is encouraging them to get the jab when it is offered.

The 19 maternity hospitals and units across the country and contacting women to offer them a consultation to discuss the vaccine with their obstetric caregiver.

If a woman decides to opt for the vaccine following the consultation, people can make an appointment to receive the shot by the hospital or be referred to a vaccination centre.

Dr Peter McKenna, National Clinical Director of the HSE National Women & Infants Health Programme says according to the latest information the Covid-19 vaccines do not have any negative effects on babies in the womb.

"We would strongly encourage people to consider taking up their vaccine when offered as it greatly reduces the chances of you becoming unwell from the COVID-19 virus.” 

The HSE says that most maternity hospitals/units are now having the vaccination discussion with people at their booking visit (12-14 weeks gestation) and they can be booked for a vaccina appointment if they wish.

Dr McKenna says that so far more than 12,000 women have had a consultation about a Covid-19 vaccine and more than 3,800 have either received or booked an appointment.

He added, “Unfortunately the process of vaccinating pregnant women has been hampered by the cyber attack on the HSE’s IT system over the last week.

"Many maternity hospitals have set up helplines for pregnant women who wish to access this pathway.”

