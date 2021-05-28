Temperatures to hit 21°C in the warmest weekend of 2021 so far

Temperatures are set to reach 21°C this weekend, the hottest of the year so far, according to forecasters.

Saturday will not be quite as warm, with some showers in the west and northeast, but temperatures will still reach 16°C to 20°C.

Sunday will be the best day, with mostly dry and sunny conditions throughout the country.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says we will see a "much sunnier day" across the country on Sunday.

He said: "High pressure continues to build in and at that point we will see our wind switching around to a south-easterly direction, drawing into much warmer air for the time of year.

"That will be reflected in the temperatures getting up as high as 20 to 21 degrees Celsius in some parts."

Mr Nolan says it will be the best weather of 2021 to date and will see the warmset temperatures of the year so far.

"Typically by the time we get to May, we probably have had some warm spells already. This year has been a little bit different.

"We've seen our wind directions predominantly coming from the west-northwest components, and this has brought in particularly cold weather for the time of year, certainly so for the month of May."

Mr Nolan added that the nice weather is expected to continue "at least up until" the middle of next week.