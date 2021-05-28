Indoor dining delay until July 5 criticised by hospitality groups

The decision by Government for pubs and restaurants not to be allowed to serve customers indoors until July 5 has been met by strong criticism from hospitality sector representatives who have threatened legal action over the delay.

They will be allowed to open for outdoor dining on June 7 under proposals before Cabinet.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said it is heading to court at the earliest opportunity in order to seek equality of opportunity when it comes to reopening in line with hotel restaurants.

The decision is "built on zero scientific or medical evidence", claims RAI CEO, Adrian Cummins.

Mr Cummins says the group will be challenging the Government's decision next week.

Vintners Federation of Ireland Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben is unhappy pubs may not reopen for indoor dining earlier than July 5.

Government’s decision to reopen indoor dining in Hotels on June 2nd ahead of Restaurants, Gastro Pubs & Cafes is built on zero scientific or medical evidence.



"First thing to say it's speculation at this point in time, but we would be somewhat disappointed," says Mr Cribben.

"We believe that the correct date would be July 1 if it's going to be early July, it will be July 1 at the latest.

"And you might say there's only four days ... in the difference but there is a weekend and difference which is very important that at that time of the year, every day is critical, particularly in the context of staycations."