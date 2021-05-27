More than 170 Covid cases detected in mandatory hotel quarantine facilities

More than 170 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in mandatory hotel quarantine facilities — with 59 of these cases found to be the more transmissible UK and South African variants.

A total of 4,400 people have entered the system since it came into operation in March, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil.

He was speaking as the Government moved to extend the legislation underpinning the system until the end of July.

He said that of the Covid cases detected in hotels, 163 cases were found in residents, nine staff were infected, and one unaccompanied minor. Of those cases, 59 were later found to be variants of concern.

"This includes 47 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK and 12 cases of the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa or the P1 variant first identified in Brazil.

A total of 49 cases were not suitable for whole-genome sequencing, while a further 58 cases are awaiting further clarification.

Mr Donnelly said he was confident the system was worth introducing. "I am of the view that mandatory hotel quarantine has been effective in supporting the public health measures to combat transmission of Covid-19 in Ireland and in particular, variants of concern."

The minister said the system "has contributed and continues to contribute to the reduction in case numbers and the creation of space in which a vaccination programme can be rolled out. In turn, this is making the gradual and safe opening of society and the economy possible."

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane said the existence of the mandatory quarantine system may "change as more people are vaccinated" and said that while nobody wants to see people forced to stay in a facility for 14 days, the number of cases with more transmissible variants showed its worth.

Labour's Ged Nash said that hotel quarantine is something that "none of us is comfortable with, but it is one of the tools that has been necessary in our fight against Covid-19 over the last few months".

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said that Ireland was in a 'race to fully vaccinate everyone' to ensure that the Indian variant of the virus does not become dominant in Ireland.

"We know that the Indian variant is here. A week before the cyber attack on the HSE there were 72 cases. That figure is likely to be doubled or so by now to 150 or more.

"We know that the Indian variant is the dominant strain in Britain at this time. We are in a race against time to complete two doses of vaccines before the Indian variant becomes dominant here."

Mr Donnelly later concluded the debate on the extension of the Health and Criminal Justice Bill, which extends emergency Covid powers for gardaí and the Government.

He told the Dáil while he did not want to bring the legislation forward, it was necessary in the context of the pandemic.

He said in order to unwind the Covid powers in a gradual way, there was a need ensure that the legislation was in place.

He said that measures "of some sort" will be needed throughout autumn and winter, and added that the bill would have just one extension of three months allowed and it would fall in February.