OPW told to make contingency plans for new Garda command project

The body with responsibility for managing State property assets has been asked to develop a “detailed contingency plan” in the event a new Garda command centre is not built on time.

The Office of Public Works is currently constructing a controversial new centre at Military Road in Dublin and has insisted the build will be finished and fitted out by September of next year.

The build has come in for much criticism due to its capacity being designed for 850 people, rather than the estimated 1,300 personnel present in the current command centre on Harcourt Square.

The gardaí must vacate that building before the end of 2022 when the OPW’s lease expires, or risk facing a potentially enormous penalty payment.

The Public Accounts Committee’s report on the OPW’s 2019 accounts, published this afternoon, focuses on the fact that the agency claimed it had based its figures for the capacity of the new €86.6 million build on Garda numbers from prior to 2016.

“The committee is of the opinion that developing a premises based on 2016 staff numbers and operational needs does not represent best practice,” the report states.

“The committee concludes that the failure to review the Military Road development in 2018… represents poor management and has resulted in a major capital project no longer being fit for purpose,” it says.

It recommends that the OPW “develops a detailed contingency plan to accommodate the staff in Harcourt Square if the Military Road development is not completed on time”, and requested that the OPW provide the committee with a copy of that plan.

The report further recommends that all OPW projects at planning stage be kept “under review to ensure that any changes are incorporated” so that “construction does not commence until all parties are satisfied”.

Regarding a €10 million rental overpayment on the headquarters of the Department of Health in Dublin, the report expresses the committee’s “concern” that the “OPW will not succeed in preventing taxpayers being exposed”.

It states that the €10 million loss over the term of the lease, which resulted from the building, Miesian Plaza, being measured incorrectly, “is a direct result of a fundamental error by OPW”.

The report recommends that the OPW “take all necessary steps to prevent the forecasted loss”, and that it ensures its staff are “appropriately qualified” in order to “manage its property transactions on behalf of the State”.

At previous OPW PAC sessions, it had emerged that no members of the OPW’s board have a property valuation qualification.

In terms of delayed flood relief schemes, the report recommends that “project progress updates are available to communities for scrutiny throughout”.

Meanwhile, the issue of Garda properties which have been vacant for more than a decade indicates that “the OPW has not been proactive enough in maximising the potential of the State’s assets”, the report states.

It recommended that the OPW “actively works to ensure that the timelines provided to the committee for the disposal of vacant Garda stations are met”.