Joe Biden sends letter of support to Irish hospice with family links

A hospice in the west of Ireland has received presidential support from the United States.

Joe Biden has sent a letter to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, thanking them for their support and encouragement of his Presidency.

The US president is seen by many as the most Irish American president to date, with his heritage tracing back to Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

Mr Biden, who has a cousin working for the hospice foundation, has a long association with it having turned the first sod at their Mayo Hospice in 2017.

Joe Biden speaking at the Mayo Roscommon Hospice during a visit to Ireland in 2017.

“Hospice care is about dignity, support and respect,” Mr Biden wrote in his letter to hospice CEO Martina Jennings and Chairman Mike Smith.

“Because of your empathy and care, I know the people of Mayo you help will be treated with the utmost decency and humanity during their time of greatest need.

You understand what it means to love and care for your neighbour as yourself. I knew this was true when I turned the sod in 2017 – created as an act of love by the community, for the community.

“I also know my cousin, Laurita, dedicated herself to realize the vision of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice, and I am grateful for all of your efforts.”

Mr Biden also referenced his late son Beau, who died in 2015.

He said when he visited Ireland in 2017 that it was an emotional trip as he had hoped to make it with Beau, who died of cancer.

“It is an honor that my son Beau’s soul lives in the fabric of this special facility,” the US president wrote.

“God bless you and those whom you care for with love and dignity at Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation. On behalf of the whole family, thank you.”

A letter signed by US President Joe Biden to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice

The hospice’s chairman, Mike Smith, said they are “so grateful” for all of Mr Biden’s support to date.

With the Mayo Hospice having been completed in 2019, construction began last year on the Roscommon Hospice.

It is set to be completed in July 2021 and Mr Smith said: “We look forward to welcoming him [Joe Biden] back to see the finished facility when he returns to Ireland in the future.”