Concern staff evacuated as thousands leave DR Congo city after more volcanic activity

Staff at the Irish charity Concern Worldwide in the Congolese city of Goma have been evacuated amid warnings of an imminent volcanic eruption.

Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city, fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week.

Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, turned the dark sky fiery red on Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages on the outskirts of Goma, destroying more than 500 homes and resulting in the deaths of more than 32 people.

Its last eruption was in 2002, leaving hundreds dead.

A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of DR Congo’s North Kivu province, Lieutenant General Constat Ndima Kongba, announced.

Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo is seen in Buhene, on the outskirts of Goma, Congo in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: AP Photo/Justin Kabumba

He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighbourhoods in the city of two million people.

Concern said the evacuation order came on foot of warnings from scientists that a large mass of magma was under the city and the adjacent Lake Kivu, which could erupt suddenly or result in the release of toxic gas.

“Our team in Goma has been evacuated to three locations within the country and neighbouring Rwanda,” Concern’s Regional Director Reka Sztopa said.

Our first priority has been to get people to safety. Once we know how the situation is going to settle we will be able to launch an emergency response from these locations.

“Thousands of people are evacuating by car, motorbike, boat and on foot, creating traffic jams across the city,” she added.

“Local organisations are recommending that parents put their phone number on a piece of paper, and put it in their childrens’ pockets in case they get separated.”

Since the eruption, Goma has been shaken by regular earthquakes each day since then, with some buildings collapsing and large cracks appearing in roads.

Residents were advised to carry very little and told not to return to their homes until advised by authorities.

Residents carry belongings as they flee Goma. Picture: AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa

Officials said that vehicles will be provided to help the evacuation.

Many people were seen heading north-west towards the town of Sake and east towards Rwanda.

International organisations such as the UN mission in DR Congo had on Wednesday already begun evacuating their staff.

Maguy Balume told the Associated Press that she left her home with her two children and is heading for Sake.

“I am with my two children heading towards Sake, after leaving my home. My husband is on a mission in Kinshasa and I don’t know how I’m going to meet him,” she said.

I don’t think about my house because my family’s safety and health come first. I can build another house if I want to. I know that my God will save Goma.”

The volcano also erupted in 1977, killing more than 600 people.