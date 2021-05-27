Over-18s can now book a Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland

The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Northern Ireland has opened for everyone aged 18 and over.

More than 1m people in the region have now had at least one dose of the vaccine – over 70% of the adult population – and more than 625,000 (over 40%) have received two doses.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I am delighted that our vaccination programme is now open to all adults in Northern Ireland.

“I know this will be very welcome news for young people who have been waiting patiently for their turn to get the jab.

“Today’s announcement is another important milestone in the drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can, so that we can see a return to normality.

“The tremendous success of the vaccination programme has brought great hope and has helped to enable the recent further easing of restrictions.

“The expansion of the vaccination programme, well ahead of schedule, to everyone aged 18 and over is testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in delivering the vaccine throughout Northern Ireland.”

From Thursday, anyone aged under 40 can book their vaccination at a trust centre in order to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said: “I know that many young people will be very keen to book their jab now that they’re eligible for vaccination.

“It’s important to understand that while the risk of severe disease is lower in young people, some may become very ill and, of course, they can pass on the virus to others who may be more vulnerable.

“We’re dealing with the emergence of new variants and we all have a part to play in keeping each other safe.

“I would urge everyone aged 18 and over to book a slot for vaccination, including those in older age groups who have not yet stepped forward.”

Rapid tests are being actively offered to a range of workforces and sectors of the economy.

In addition, members of the public can now access these tests free of charge.

These can be ordered online and will be delivered to home addresses, or can be collected from number of locations.

Mr Swann described testing, vaccination and contact tracing should be seen as “vital lines of defence against Covid-19”.

“Alongside these, we must keep sticking to the public health basics, social distancing, limiting contacts with others, wearing face coverings, and washing our hands regularly,” he said.

“Always remember that outdoors is safer than indoors and that ventilation, a good supply of fresh air, can reduce the risk indoors. Keep windows and doors open where possible and avoid cramped, crowded settings.”

Wednesday saw the eighth consecutive day in Northern Ireland where no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were notified.

The Department of Health said another 66 positive cases had been confirmed, while there were 28 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom two were in intensive care.