Hospitality regulations slammed by TDs pushing for quicker reopening

New regulations on hospitality have been severely criticised by Government TDs who are pushing for a quicker easing of restrictions.

Members of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have hit out at the slow reopening of international travel and vented anger over new guidelines for pubs and restaurants.

Customers will have to be out of pubs and restaurants by 11.30pm and live music has been banned under new reopening rules for the hospitality sector.

From June 7, six people over the age of 13 will be allowed to dine outdoors, but the maximum at a table will be 15 when children are included.

Pubs and restaurants are not expected to be allowed to serve indoors until July.

Members of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael criticised the continuation of hotel quarantine as well as the lack of clarity on international travel during private party meetings last night.

However, addressing the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the planned reopening of society and the economy is working.

He said the mood of people is extraordinarily positive as they are getting vaccinated and stressed that hospitality guidelines will evolve with flexibilities over time.

“We need to keep it simple on guidelines and they will be kept under constant review," Mr Martin told party members.

When public health advice changes, guidelines will also change in consultation with the hospitality sector."

This was echoed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who said the Government is aiming to bring the country down to level 2 restrictions by July.

He told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that there will be no announcement on the continuation of Covid supports when the Government updates restrictions on Friday, but he expects the same level of supports to remain in place until September.

Gardaí will retain powers to enter pubs and ensure compliance with new Government hospitality guidelines.

Venues have also been told that live music is not allowed and business owners must keep noise levels down in adherence with public health advice.

“High noise levels within a premises can impact conversation negatively and encourage customers to raise their voice to communicate thus encouraging possible transmission of the virus,” stated the Fáilte Ireland guidance.

Speaking at a media event in Government Buildings, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said that while a majority of people have adhered to rules introduced as a result of the pandemic, gardaí have the powers to enforce them, where necessary.

“They have the powers to enforce the regulations that were put in place,” she said.

Asked about the regulations and the continued prohibition on live music and nightclubs, she said it is about finding a balance but further relaxations are likely in the coming months.

“It's fair to say that we're reviewing all of these rules in line with the rollout of the vaccine and the progress we are making,” she said.

We have to be careful too because this Covid takes many twists and turns.

"In terms of the regulations, as things improve, we certainly review them all the time and, hopefully, we'll be in a position to relax them further,” said Ms Humphreys.

Mr Varadkar also warned colleagues that a fourth wave is still a real possibility as 2.5m people have yet to receive a first vaccine dose. He urged caution in the coming weeks.