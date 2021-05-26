Fianna Fáil TDs slam new hospitality regulations amid calls for 'Dr Tony' to step back

The Government’s new regulations on hospitality have been severely criticised at a private meeting of its own TDs.

A host of Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators, speaking at their weekly parliamentary party meeting, have vented their anger at the Fáilte Ireland regulations, announced early on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was told to “Step up” and take charge and to stop paying so much heed to Dr Tony Holohan and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Cork North Central TD Padraig O’Sullivan said the restrictions are “too much” and he was supported by Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan who called on the Taoiseach to “hand back the country to the people”.

'Pissing people off'

Several members said the Government is “pissing people off” with the rules.

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry told the Taoiseach he needed to listen to his colleagues for once and realise that TDs and senators’ role was more than selling tickets for the annual party draw.

He pointed to the large number of vaccinated people who are not allowed to escape the “11.30 curfew”, to listen to music while socialising, or to eat and drink in doors.

In a highly charged contribution, he said it was time ‘Dr Tony’ stepped back and the Taoiseach and the Government step up.

He told of a bride-to-be whose hotel told her she could have her wedding dance but no music.

He said he expected the Taoiseach to listen and hoped that the announcement on Friday would reflect what colleagues were saying at the meeting and if not he would have to reflect on what action can be taken within the parliamentary party.

“Vaccinated people should not have to continue to live in such a totalitarian regime. Senior physicians and scientists who disagreed with Nphet but were not prepared to say so publicly for fear of reprisals by the HSE,” he said.

Dublin South West TD John Lahart showed the meeting images of flights going everywhere except Ireland. He said public health officials should be looking at this and be bold.

105-minute rule

Clare TD Cathal Crowe said if there isn’t health advice underpinning the 105-minute indoor hospitality rule we should remove this rule immediately.

Offaly TD and former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen hit out at the lack of consultation with TDs ahead of the publication of the Failte Ireland regulations and demanded clarity on a number of points.

Dublin North-West TD Paul McAuliffe said the regulations as outlined are too prescriptive.

Earlier, he said Nphet’s “weaponry” should be decommissioned in the coming months.

He said Nphet should have their role reviewed as the vaccine rollout gets underway.

Taoiseach defends reopening plans

Responding, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the planned reopening of society and the economy is working.

Addressing the meeting, he said the mood of people is extraordinarily positive as they are getting vaccinated and vaccine dates.

He spoke of how many sectors are coming back, adding that hospitality will evolve with flexibilities over time.

He said: “We need to keep it simple on guidelines and they will be kept under constant review.

"When public health advice changes guidelines will also change in consultation with the hospitality sector.”

“We should hit 50% with their first dose next week and volumes of over 300,000 are happening this week and last. The public appreciates how this is working. Each phase of reopening is allowing more people back to work and allows us all to plan to get back to normal over time,” he said.

Mr Martin said the numbers are steady and suppressed with the reopening that has happened. Aviation, travel, hospitality, sport, entertainment and the arts will be in focus in the coming days.

He also spoke of the Government’s economic recovery plan, to be announced next week, which he said will reboot the economy.

Antigen tests

The Government supports antigen testing and its rollout in places such as the meat industry and third level, he said. He said it is important that students have a normal life on campus when they get back in the autumn.

“When the history is written and there is full evaluation, it will show how this government responded in protecting lives and supporting society in this difficult period,” he said.