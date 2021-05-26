Tánaiste: Aim is to lower restrictions to level 2 by July

The Government is aiming to reduce restrictions down to level 2 by July, the Tánaiste has told members of his party.

Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party there will be no announcement on the continuation of Covid supports when the Government updates restrictions on Friday.

However, an announcement on a new financial package will be made after Cabinet next Tuesday, with Mr Varadkar promising there will be no cliff-edge when it comes to the ending of supports for those who remain out of work as a result of the pandemic.

He added the aim is now to ease measures across June and July so that level 2 restrictions are in place for most of the summer.

However, comparing Ireland to other EU countries, MEP Sean Kelly hit out at the draconian measures relating to international travel, claiming there is no logic behind them.

His comments were backed by a number of Fine Gael members, including Alan Farrell, who spoke about the need to be ambitious and courageous around a return to aviation.

Return of international travel

Calling for clarity around the reopening date for aviation, Cork senator Tim Lombard said "days and weeks are so important" and if the Government waits until August to allow for a return of international travel it could be too late for hotels which he said are "burning money at a ferocious rate".

He added the difference between reopening in July versus August would make a significant difference to the long-term recovery of the tourism sector, which relies heavily on international travellers.

Protection of Shannon

Fine Gael members also called for the protection of Shannon after Aer Lingus announced it plans to pull their base from the airport.

Clare TD Joe Carey said Shannon seems to have been "thrown to the wolves" and staff who are based at the airport don't have the option to transfer to Dublin.

Carlow TD John Paul Phelan said a "lifeline needs to be thrown" to the domestic tourism sector and said he hopes that the reopening of indoor dining can be expedited. He said restaurants cannot rely on the Irish weather for outdoor dining.

Sinn Féin threat

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris warned his party colleagues of the Sinn Féin threat and said Fine Gael must do everything to prevent them from gaining a second seat in Dublin Bay South in the upcoming by-election.

He referenced the 2019 by-election in Dublin Mid-West where Emer Higgins lost out to Sinn Féin's Mark Ward at the time.