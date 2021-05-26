Gardaí concerned for welfare of four missing siblings 

The four children, aged 12 and under, were last seen in Dublin
Gardaí concerned for welfare of four missing siblings 

Photo of Helen and Ann Connors

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 18:01
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have expressed ongoing concerns about the welfare of four missing siblings, aged 12 and under.

The Connors children, Thomas, 12, Ann, 10, Margaret, 7, and Helen, 2 have been missing since May 6.

Photo of Thomas and Helen Connors
Photo of Thomas and Helen Connors

The four children were last seen in Dublin.

Gardaí believe the children may be travelling with a relative around Ireland, or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom.

Photo of Margaret Connors
Photo of Margaret Connors

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Justice minister criticises sharing videos of Garda operation on social media

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Mar 29, 2021 70% of Northern Ireland population have received first Covid-19 jab
Laptop User Stock Bill to regulate online harmful content ‘damages’ constitutional rights
Northern Ireland Abortion Reform Failure to establish abortion services in NI ‘exercise in finger-pointing’, court told
CC COVID BRIEFING

448 Covid cases as Nphet outlook positive for easing restrictions

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices