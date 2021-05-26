Gardaí concerned for welfare of four missing siblings 

Gardaí have expressed ongoing concerns about the welfare of four missing siblings, aged 12 and under.
The Connors children, Thomas, 12, Ann, 10, Margaret, 7, and Helen, 2 have been missing since May 6.
The four children were last seen in Dublin.
Gardaí believe the children may be travelling with a relative around Ireland, or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.