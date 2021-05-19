Learner driver traffic jam with more than 200,000 awaiting tests

More than 200,000 people are waiting to sit either their driving test or theory test, new figures have confirmed.

The data has sparked calls for the Minister for Transport to act in clearing the backlog.

Figures have revealed that 101,000 people are waiting to sit their driving test, with a further 105,000 currently waiting to sit their theory test.

People are still waiting to sit their theory test despite many other sectors of society reopening this month.

The test site states that as of May 18, no date has been confirmed for the resumption of the Driver Theory Test Service.

“As such the service remains suspended until further notice.”

In February, just 54,000 people were booked in to sit a theory test between March 6, 2021 and November 31.

Cork TD Sean Sherlock has said it is the Department of Transport that needs to act to begin to clear the backlogs.

He said that the RSA has plans to offer up to 50,000 theory tests each month for three months once it gets the go-ahead to begin testing again.

Sean Sherlock: Calling on the Department of Transport to act on the backlog. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“It’s very clear now that the logjams in theory testing are to be found with the department and the minister, rather than the RSA,” the Labour TD said.

“I am informed by the RSA that it has provided clarification and information to the Department of Transport to progress the matter with a view to reopening the service as soon as possible.

“The RSA inform me that once a date is set they have arrangements in place for the service provider to deliver up to 50,000 tests each month for three months."

The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.

As for the driving test, only essential workers can currently sit the test and the same applies to people wanting to sit driving lessons.

The Irish Examiner reported earlier this month the test centres in Dublin, Cork and Kildare had some of the longest waiting lists in the country.