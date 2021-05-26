Energy price hike for second time in two months

Two of the country’s energy providers are set to increase their prices of electricity and gas for the second time in just two months.

The average Flogas and Panda Power customer can now expect to pay over €220 a year more for their electricity, compared to the start of the year.

Gas customers with Flogas can expect to pay around €130 a year more, while Panda Power customers will pay around €100 more. This doesn’t take into account the rise in the price of the carbon tax at the start of the month.

Announcing the price hikes, the energy suppliers blamed the rising cost of wholesale energy, together with "significant market infrastructural and capacity issues in Ireland."

Customers of Panda Power can expect to see an increase of 9.8% in their bill from June 25.

This is equivalent to a €141 and €98 per year increase, respectively, to the Estimated Annual Bill (EAB) based on a residential customer using typical consumption per annum on standard tariffs.

Panda Power said the increases will be “significantly lower” for customers on discounted plans.

Commenting on the increases, Panda Power Managing Director Brendan Traynor said the increase is a result of a couple of key factors “beyond our control.”

"The high percentage of power plants on long term outages has reduced the level of power generation available in Ireland which has significantly increased the cost to supply energy over the last 6 months.

"Secondly, the continued rise in the cost of wholesale electricity & gas.

“The decision to increase prices is unfortunate but is unavoidable under the circumstances.”

Citing similar issues, Flogas said it will increase its standard natural gas rate and standing charge by 8.9% from June 26.

It also announced a 12.5% price increase to its standard electricity unit rates and standing charges.

The increases will mean a €1.49 weekly hike (including VAT) for natural gas customers and an extra €2.93 a week for electricity customers (including VAT).

Paul Kenny, general manager of Flogas Energy, said they are keeping their prices “as competitive as possible” and will be continually reviewing as the market changes.

“But it is difficult to forecast any significant improvements in the medium term," he noted.

The news will come as a blow to both energy providers' customers who faced a price hike just last month.

Daragh Cassidy, of independent price comparison and switching website Bonkers.ie, said we are now clearly back in a period of rising energy prices.

“What’s frustrating is that it’s coming so soon after the last round," he said.

A number of the big players in the energy market including Bord Gáis, Energia, SSE Airtricity, and Pinergy have all raised their prices this year.

However, Mr Cassidy noted that the cost of electricity on the wholesale market has almost trebled since July of last year.

"So, unfortunately, these increases were almost inevitable.”

Mr Cassidy said it’s been “a real triple whammy” for the industry over the past few months, with the shutdown of some back-up power plants for maintenance and the rise in the price of both coal and gas on international markets.

“Irish electricity prices are the fourth most expensive in the EU and these increases aren’t going to help.”

“For gas customers with Flogas they’re paying around €130 a year more, while Panda Power customers are paying around €100 more – however this doesn’t even take into account the rise in the price of the carbon tax at the start of the month.

“Going forward, eyes are on the big suppliers, namely Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis to see what they do.

"Unfortunately, when one supplier moves all the others eventually follow."

As always, Mr Cassidy recommends customers look at switching suppliers to avail of the best rates.