HSE warns of further 'widespread' cancellations due to cyberattack

The HSE is warning patients to expect "widespread cancellations" of hospital appointments again next week.

Some computer systems have been restored after the cyberattack ten days ago, but most have not been yet.

Emergency departments are still very busy due to the loss of IT equipment, while hospital, community and screening services are still affected.

The HSE's chief operations officer, Anne O'Connor, says the disruption will continue for a long time.

"We're trying to still assess the impact of the attack, and then to restore some of our systems across the country," says Ms O'Connor.

"What this means is that we're going to continue to have widespread cancellations, particularly in relation to outpatients, and outpatient radiology.

"We expect many services to have cancellations next week; we know that it is going to be into next week and possibly weeks after that before some of these systems are restored."

One hospital group is cancelling about 20,000 appointments as a result of the ransomware attack.

Tony Canavan, chief executive of the Saolta Group which manages seven hospitals in the west and north-west says several services are affected.

Last week, it resulted in the cancellation of approximately 10,000 appointments for patients, and it's likely to hit the same kind of numbers again for this week," says Mr Canavan

"All outpatient activity is cancelled, access to outpatient diagnostics is cancelled, a number of elective surgical procedures are cancelled, elective endoscopy is being cancelled unless the patient hears directly by phone from the hospital and that'll only happen in a very small number of cases."