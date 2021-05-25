Ireland's first female army general appointed to senior UN peacekeeping role

Ireland’s first female army general has been appointed to a senior peace-keeping position with the United Nations.

Brigadier General Maureen O’Brien's "historic" appointment as deputy military adviser to the UN under secretary-general for Peace Operations will see her advise UN secretary-general, António Guterres.

She is the first female officer in the history of the State to reach the rank of Major General, the rank of her new role.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney said the appointment was significant for Ireland.

The historic appointment will see Brig-Gen O’Brien, originally from Galway, assist and support the military advisor, providing military advice to the secretary-general and other UN departments.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney said: “Maureen has extensive command and peacekeeping experience, having served most recently as deputy force commander in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and I have no doubt that she will make an important contribution in this new role as part of the UN team.

I want to warmly congratulate her on her achievement and wish her every success in this prestigious post.”

Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM, chief of staff of the Irish Defence Forces said: "I would like to congratulate Maureen on this historic achievement, which sees the first female officer in the history of the state reach the rank of major general.

"I am immensely proud of her dedicated service as a soldier, a leader and a peacekeeper. Maureen brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to her new role and continues to be an invaluable member of the UN and of Óglaigh na hÉireann".

Jacqui McCrum, the first female secretary-general for the Department of Defence, also welcomed Ms O'Brien’s appointment.

Ms McCrum said: “I am delighted to welcome the appointment of Maureen to this role, which is a is ground-breaking one for the Defence Organisation.

"Maureen brings a wealth of experience to this position and is a great role model for members of the Defence Organisation.”

Brig Gen O'Brien returned home last month after an 18-month deployment as acting force commander of the UN mission, UNDOF, in Syria.

General rank

On September 16, 2019, she became the first woman promoted to general rank in the Defence Forces.

Brig-Gen O'Brien has extensive overseas service. In 2009, she became the first Irish female officer to serve as deputy commanding officer of an Infantry Battalion in Chad (MINURCAT).

In 2011, she became the first female in the Irish Defence Forces to be promoted to lieutenant colonel and in 2012 she became the first female infantry battalion commander when she was appointed officer commanding 27th Infantry Battalion.

A native of Galway and graduate of UCG, she was commissioned an officer in 1983, with her first posting to the 4th Infantry Battalion in Cork, returning to the cadet school some years later as an instructor.