New hospitality guidelines delayed over disagreement about number of patrons at a table

Fáilte Ireland had been expected to publish guidance for indoor dining on Tuesday but the Department of An Taoiseach has yet to sign off on the new advice
New hospitality guidelines delayed over disagreement about number of patrons at a table

Fáilte Ireland suggested a limit of six per table but Government officials are considering a higher number. 

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 18:44
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Guidelines on the reopening of pubs and restaurants have been delayed as officials have yet to agree on the total number of people allowed at one table.

Fáilte Ireland had been due to publish the latest guidance around indoor dining, which is expected to return in July, as well as outdoor dining which will be allowed from next month.

However, the Department of An Taoiseach has yet to approve the measures which cover ventilation, face coverings and social distancing.

While most of the guidelines have been approved, it is understood the rules around the number of people who can gather has become a sticking point.

Fáilte Ireland had put forward a limit of six adults per table, but Government officials have been going back and forth on the number of children who could also be present. 

Figure of 15 could encourage parties

It had been suggested that the total number at a table could be as many as 15 when children are included, however, concerns have been raised that this figure could encourage parties including christening or birthdays. There are also concerns that allowing 15 people to gather indoors could be unsafe.

It is expected there will be no time limit on indoor dining if tables have 2m between them, however, a time limit of 105 minutes will be implemented if businesses decide to space tables 1m apart.

There will be no outdoor time limit even if tables are spaced metre apart and this will be measured from the back of one chair to the back of the next chair.

The substantial meal rule will also be scrapped.

Read More

Indoor dining: 'One-metre rule will work, two metres won't'

More in this section

‘Are we jealous? Maybe a tiny bit’ says seller of €6.4m Lotto jackpot ticket ‘Are we jealous? Maybe a tiny bit’ says seller of €6.4m Lotto jackpot ticket
Dwindling Newspaper Sales Echo Through Economy Press Ombudsman receives 52 complaints about Covid-19 reporting
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021 365 new Covid cases as vaccine rollout expected to hit 2.5m doses
Cyber Technology Security Protection Screen, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering

Cyberattack: 80,000 devices being assessed as HSE warns system restoration will take weeks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices