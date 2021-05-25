New hospitality guidelines delayed over disagreement about number of patrons at a table

Guidelines on the reopening of pubs and restaurants have been delayed as officials have yet to agree on the total number of people allowed at one table.

Fáilte Ireland had been due to publish the latest guidance around indoor dining, which is expected to return in July, as well as outdoor dining which will be allowed from next month.

However, the Department of An Taoiseach has yet to approve the measures which cover ventilation, face coverings and social distancing.

While most of the guidelines have been approved, it is understood the rules around the number of people who can gather has become a sticking point.

Fáilte Ireland had put forward a limit of six adults per table, but Government officials have been going back and forth on the number of children who could also be present.

Figure of 15 could encourage parties

It had been suggested that the total number at a table could be as many as 15 when children are included, however, concerns have been raised that this figure could encourage parties including christening or birthdays. There are also concerns that allowing 15 people to gather indoors could be unsafe.

It is expected there will be no time limit on indoor dining if tables have 2m between them, however, a time limit of 105 minutes will be implemented if businesses decide to space tables 1m apart.

There will be no outdoor time limit even if tables are spaced metre apart and this will be measured from the back of one chair to the back of the next chair.

The substantial meal rule will also be scrapped.